A man is in custody after authorities say he led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car in Monroe County.
A deputy attempted to stop a 2008 GMC Acadia traveling about 120 mph at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday near mile marker 25 on Interstate 90, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's office. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, and the officer pursued the vehicle eastbound on I-90. The SUV exited at mile marker 28, crossed Hwy. 16, and then returned to eastbound I-90. Authorities say the driver’s speed was again clocked at over 100 mph.
Spike strips were deployed by a Tomah police officer, and the SUV eventually slowed before driving off the road at mile marker 40, where it struck an fence. The vehicle then caught fire, and two dogs exited the vehicle.
The driver, whose name has not yet been released, had to be physically removed from the SUV by officers before it became engulfed in flames. He was taken into custody and transported to Mayo Clinic Health Care in Sparta. The dogs were located and taken to the Monroe County Animal Shelter.
Authorities said the SUV had been reported stolen from Colorado.
Assisting the sheriff’s department were the Sparta Police Department, Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.
The matter remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
