A Necedah, Wis., man stabbed a Montello, Wis., man multiple times with an ice pick after the Montello man made racist statements Saturday in downtown La Crosse, according to authorities.

Onyx Hoeppner, 21, of Necedah was arrested on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment of safety, battery and disorderly conduct while armed, He was taken La Crosse County Jail, police said.

Hoeppner, who was on the 100 block of Third Street South at about 2:30 a.m. with two friends, punched Austin Barton, 22, Montello, after Barton called Hoeppner a "towel head" because he was wearing his shirt on his head, according to the police report.

Barton then called one of Hoeppner's friends the N-word, so Hoeppner punched him again, took Barton to an alley and stabbed him three times with an ice pick, authorities said.

Barton was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System, where staff said his lung had been nicked. After being released from the hospital, he went to La Crosse County Jail, where he was charged with battery and disorderly conduct, then released on a signature bond, according to the incident report.

Hoeppner's friend, who was called the N-word, tried to stop the fight and was cited for disorderly conduct, authorities said.

Police said a total of six people were involved in the fight and others received disorderly conduct citations as well.

Ktbell

The word is altercation. Not alteration . Altercation means a noisy argument or disagreement .

DMoney

What a bunch of scumbags.

