A Necedah, Wis., man stabbed a Montello, Wis., man multiple times with an ice pick after the Montello man made racist statements Saturday in downtown La Crosse, according to authorities.
Onyx Hoeppner, 21, of Necedah was arrested on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment of safety, battery and disorderly conduct while armed, He was taken La Crosse County Jail, police said.
Hoeppner, who was on the 100 block of Third Street South at about 2:30 a.m. with two friends, punched Austin Barton, 22, Montello, after Barton called Hoeppner a "towel head" because he was wearing his shirt on his head, according to the police report.
Barton then called one of Hoeppner's friends the N-word, so Hoeppner punched him again, took Barton to an alley and stabbed him three times with an ice pick, authorities said.
Barton was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System, where staff said his lung had been nicked. After being released from the hospital, he went to La Crosse County Jail, where he was charged with battery and disorderly conduct, then released on a signature bond, according to the incident report.
Hoeppner's friend, who was called the N-word, tried to stop the fight and was cited for disorderly conduct, authorities said.
Police said a total of six people were involved in the fight and others received disorderly conduct citations as well.
Jennifer Tenner
Jennifer Tenner, 35, of Viroqua was charged June 21 with two counts of uttering a forgery as a repeater and felony bail jumping. Tenner stole two blank checks and on May 14 used them to pay for around $100 total in items at each of two Kwik Trip locations, according to the complaint.
Jonlazaire Burch
Jonlazaire Burch, 38, of La Crosse was charged June 22 with felony bail jumping. Burch violated a no contact order June 1, according to the complaint.
Rosheda J. Basley
Rosheda J. Basley, 37, of La Crosse was charged June 20 with strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Police arrested Basley after a victim told authorities Basley pulled her hair, “threw her around the apartment,” was hit at least three times in the face and was choked, according to the criminal complaint.
Christopher S. Burkhart
Christopher S. Burkhart, 37, of La Crosse was charged June 20 with entry into a locked vehicle (a repeat offender), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping (a repeat offender), (a repeat offender), attempted delivery of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police arrested Burkhart after police set up a drug sting, according to the criminal complaint.
Edward C. Foster
Edward C. Foster, 45, of La Crosse was charged June 20 with felony bail jumping. Police arrested Foster after he violated a no-alcohol consumption bond condition, according to the criminal complaint.
John T. Harrelson
John T. Harrelson, 34, of La Crosse was charged June 20 with felony bail jumping. Police arrested Harrelson for violating a bond condition, according to the criminal complaint.
Cassandra R. Johnson and Michael D. Hemker
While investigating a separate matter, police caught Cassandra R. Johnson, 29, and Michael D. Hemker, 30, both of La Crosse, in possession of about 0.5 grams of what police believe to be heroin near 1318 Fifth Ave. S., according to the criminal complaint.
Cassandra R. Johnson was charged June 19 with possession with intent to deliver heroin, as a party to a crime, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, a repeat offender.
Michael D. Hemker was charged June 19 with possession of narcotic drugs, as a party to a crime and a repeat offender.
James P. ONeill
James P. ONeill, 65, of Hortonville, Wis., was charged June 19 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, both his fourth offense. Police arrested ONeill after failing a field sobriety test and refusing to provide a preliminary breath test, according to the criminal complaint.
Ashley E. Beach
Ashley E. Beach, 35, Dakota, Minn., was charged June 19 with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Beach after discovering less than two grams of meth, heroin residue and a Suboxone strip, according to the criminal complaint.
Jason S. Frentzel
Jason S. Frentzel, 45, of La Crosse was charged June 19 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police discovered about 6.5 grams of meth while arresting Frentzel for active warrants from La Crosse and Barron counties for child support, according to the criminal complaint.
Kyle C. Staples
Kyle C. Staples, 23, of La Crosse was charged June 19 with felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Staples for several warrants, according to the criminal complaint.
Trevor A. Midtlien
Trevor A. Midtlien, 27, of La Crosse was charged June 18 with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, each as repeat offender and with a domestic abuse enhancer, and felony bail jumping, a repeat offender. Midtlien’s girlfriend, whose left hand was bleeding, said Midtlien physically and verbally assaulted her after accusing her of taking $80 from him, police said. The victim received medical attention and police arrested Midtlien, according to the criminal complaint.
Steven J. Smith
Steven J. Smith, 39, of La Crosse was charged June 18 with possession of methamphetamine, a repeat offender. Police discovered 0.8 grams of a white crystal-like substance in a car Smith was in during a traffic stop, according to the criminal complaint.
John T. Harrelson
John T. Harrelson, 34, no permanent address, was charged June 17 with two counts of felony bail jumping. Police arrested Harrelson for violating two no-contact conditions, police said. Harrelson was drinking alcohol with the person he was to have no contact with, according to the criminal complaint.
Amber N. Halverson
Amber N. Halverson, 31, of La Crosse was charged June 17 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they stopped Halverson, who was walking on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue South, and arrested her for two active La Crosse County warrants. During the arrest, police found about 0.7 grams of a brown powdery substance, as well as a pipe used to smoke meth, according to the criminal complaint.
Danielle G. Steffes
Danielle G. Steffes, 39, of Winona, Minn., was charged June 17 as a fugitive and with three counts of uttering a forgery. Police arrested Steffes after she provided forged checks to pay for her hotel room at GrandStay Hotel & Suites and Gundersen Hotel & Suites, both in La Crosse, according to the criminal complaint.
Greg M. Porter
Greg M. Porter, 32, no permanent address, was charged June 14 with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety worker, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police arrested Porter after receiving a report about him “possibly being verbally abusive to his girlfriend,” and after Porter spat toward police and verbally threatened to hit them, according to the criminal complaint.
Sophia E. Stilin
Sophia E. Stilin, 18, Caledonia, Minn., was charged June 14 with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Stilin, who was sitting in a vehicle, after seeing a “marijuana grinder in plain sight” and smelling marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.
Verquez M. Williams
Verquez M. Williams, 31, of La Crosse was charged June 13 with felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of cocaine. Police stopped the vehicle Williams because of its expired registration and arrested him after discovering he had an active La Crosse County warrant, police said. At the jail, Williams surrendered cocaine “hidden in his undergarments,” according to the criminal complaint.
Davion M. Atha
Davion M. Atha, 33, no permanent address, was charged June 13 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police arrested Atha after a police dog detected drugs in the vehicle Atha was driving, according to the criminal complaint.
Aaron M. Jurjens
Aaron M. Jurjens, 22, of Onalaska was charged June 13 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, each with a domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon enhancer, and second-degree sexual assault. Police arrested Jurjens after he tried to force his girlfriend to have sex with him and threatened to kill himself with a knife, according to the criminal complaint.
Jonathan M. Wrencher
Jonathan M. Wrencher, 31, of La Crosse was charged June 13 with stalking, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and telephone harassment, each with a domestic-abuse enhancer and as a repeat offender. Police arrested Wrencher after he made multiple threats via phone to a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Ryan Andrew Schmidt
Ryan Andrew Schmidt, 32, of La Crosse was charged June 12 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Schmidt, who also had a La Crosse municipal warrant, after he refused to leave and pay for his hotel room, and after police discovered about 1 gram of what authorities believe to be meth, according to the criminal complaint.
Joseph P. Daube
Joseph P. Daube, 44, of West Salem was charged June 12 with felony bail jumping after he violated a bond condition of no alcohol, according to the criminal complaint.
David L. Brandt
David L. Brandt, 53, of La Crosse was charged June 11 with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Police arrested Brandt for punching a man multiple times and also damaging the victim’s car, according to the criminal complaint.
Christopher P. Polus
Christopher P. Polus, 41, of La Crosse was charged June 11 with felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer. Polus resisted police who were arresting him for an active warrant from La Crosse County, according to the criminal complaint.
Dennis P. Shay
Dennis P. Shay, 34, of Onalaska was charged June 11 with theft from person, entry into a locked vehicle, criminal damage to property, attempted misdemeanor theft and resisting an officer, all as a repeat offender. Police arrested Shay after he attempted to flee police who were investigating him as a suspect in a car break-in report made on June 8, according to the criminal complaint.
Nathaniel D. Vance
Nathaniel D. Vance, 19, of La Crosse was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC. Police stopped Vance because his vehicle’s lights weren’t on and arrested him after discovering about 5 grams of what police believe to be heroin and a glass flask with THC wax inside it, according to the criminal complaint.
Christopher S. Burkhart
Christopher S. Burkhart
, 37, no permanent address, was charged June 10 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Burkhart for two active warrants and discovered 1 gram of a crystal-like substance police believe to be meth and a smoking pipe during the arrest, according to the criminal complaint.
Wylie L. Erickson
Wylie L. Erickson
, 22, of La Crosse was charged June 10 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they responded to suspicious activity on the 1800 block of Rose Street then pursued Erickson, who had an active warrant, when he fled authorities on his bike. Police eventually caught Erickson who threw a bag containing 1.4 grams of what police suspected to be meth and a glass smoking device during the pursuit, according to the criminal complaint.
LC L. Graham
LC L. Graham
, 37, of La Crosse was charged June 10 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police arrested Graham after video surveillance caught him dropping an eyeglass case containing a burnt pipe with 1 gram of meth, according to the criminal complaint.
John P. Young
John P. Young
, 33, of Onalaska was charged June 10 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse). Police arrested Young after receiving a report about a domestic disturbance on the 1600 block of Prairie Place and discovering meth on Young, according to the criminal complaint.
Alex Blazina
Alex Blazina, 25, of La Crosse was charged June 7 with being a fugitive. Blazina is wanted on felony charges in Houston County, according to the complaint.
David Wims
David Wims, 40, of La Crosse was charged June 7 with delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater. A search of Wims' home June 5 uncovered over 90 grams of heroin and fentanyl and $5,500 in cash, according to the complaint.
Dominestrice Grant
Dominestrice Grant, 30, of La Crosse was charged June 7 with identity theft for financial gain. Grant withdrew $200 in cash from a friend's bank account without permission on April 19, according to the complaint.
Brittany M. Basley
Brittany M. Basley, 28, of 1116 S. Fourth St., was charged June 6 with manufacturing/delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping. Basley and co-defendant Lavon D. Liggins were arrested June 3 after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.
Lavon D. Liggins
Lavon D. Liggins, 38, of 1116 S. Fourth St., was charged June 6 with manufacturing/delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm as a felon. Liggins and co-defendant Brittany M. Basley were arrested Monday after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.
Jerry L. Balfany
Jerry L. Balfany, 40, of Hokah, Minn., was charged June 6 with being a fugitive. Balfany was found in La Crosse County June 5 after failing to appear in Houston County District Court, where he faces drug charges, according to the criminal complaint.
Kyle Farris
La Crosse Tribune
Nicholas G. Neumann
Nicholas G. Neumann, 40, of 936 Redfield St., was charged June 6 with felony bail jumping. Neumann broke the terms of his previous bond by repeatedly calling his social worker and leaving her a series of sexually explicit messages, according to the criminal complaint.
Tyler M. LeFebre
Tylar M. LeFebre, 26, of 1025 Johnson St., was charged June 6 with possession of methamphetamine. LeFebre was stopped while riding his bicycle the night of June 5, after officers watched him pull in front of a vehicle. While searching LeFebre, officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
Chase M. Christman
Chase M. Christman, 30, of Necedah, Wis., was charged June 5 with felony possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Christman was a passenger during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 after a Wisconsin state trooper observed the driver speeding. The trooper noted an open felony bond for Christman after running checks on both his and the driver’s licenses. The trooper then searched Christman and discovered LSD and heroin containing fentanyl on his person, according to the complaint.
David R. Swertfeger
David R. Swertfeger, 40, of La Crosse, was charged June 5 with uttering a forgery, a Class H felony, and felony bail jumping. Swertfeger wrote a stolen check at Blain's Farm and Fleet in Onalaska on April 19, according to the complaint.
Michael R. Lockington
Michael R. Lockington, 34, of Onalaska, was charged June 5 with substantial battery. Police responded to a call on May 7 at a residence where a man was allegedly knocked unconscious by Lockington. Lockington struck the victim multiple times, causing the victim to sustain a concussion, according to the complaint.
Lucas Swanson
Lucas D. Swanson, 31, of Hastings, Minn., was charged with possession with intent to delivery THC, a Class I felony, possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor, and driving while intoxicated for the third time. Swanson was pulled over Monday about 11:30 p.m. for going 36 mph in a 25-mph zone. The arresting officer found in Swanson's car: a Mason jar containing a "green leafy substance," which the officer thought to be marijuana; a white powdery substance in Swanson's wallet, which the officer thought to be cocaine; a full bottle of Bud Light; an empty bottle of Coors Light; and $3,760 in cash. Swanson told the officer he bought the cocaine from a "scruffy male" downtown. The green leafy substance tested positive as marijuana, according to the complaint.
John Rutkowski
John Rutkowski, 48, of La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession of methamphetamine, a Class I felony. West Salem police arrested Rutkowski, who had an active La Crosse County warrant, at his workplace Monday evening. Officers found in Rutkowski's wallet a small bag of white powder that Rutkowski told the arresting officer was methamphetamine and belonged to him, according to the complaint.
Troy Bjorge
Troy A. Bjorge, 35, of Onalaska was charged June 4 with delivering THC to a person 17 younger than 17 and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class I felony. Bjorge let his 14-year-old stepdaughter smoke marijuana from his vape pen, as well as drink beer, according to the complaint.
Aaron Saul
Aaron Saul, 32, of La Crosse was charged June 3 with felony bail jumping for violating a no-contact order and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse. Saul had a physical altercation with the victim on June 1, according to the complaint.
