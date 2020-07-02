Police: Man with extensive criminal history barricaded himself in stranger's home while in possession of drugs

A felon out on bond was charged Thursday after barricading himself in a stranger's home with drugs hidden in his clothing.
Demetrius Partee, 39, of Fennimore, Wis., appeared via Zoom in La Crosse County Circuit Court on charges of felony bail jumping-new crimes, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance, stemming from a July 1 incident in La Crosse.
Police responded to a call of entry in progress about 0:30 p.m. Wednesday on Johnson Street. The homeowner reported an individual he did not know had entered his home, claiming people were chasing him and asking the homeowner to leave.
Partee entered the home's mudroom and barricaded the door with objects, according to the complaint.
Partee was taken into custody, where officers found a tablet of ecstasy in his sock and a cigarillo package on his person filled with baggies containing a total of 20 ecstasy pills, 0.8 grams of crack cocaine and 1.7 grams of marijuana, according to the complaint.
Partee has a lengthy criminal record in La Crosse, including 12 open cases dating from 2019 to present. Among the open cases are June 16 charges on possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon, and Jan. 21 charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery and domestic abuse.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez set a $2,000 signature bond for Partee's July 2 charges.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
