Police: Mindoro woman broke sister's ankle during argument on Thanksgiving

A Mindoro woman was charged Wednesday after she was accused of breaking her sister’s ankle on Thanksgiving.
Lisa L. Bangniefski, 52, was charged with substantial battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to the complaint, Bagniefski was at her sister’s home in the town of Shelby for the holiday. The two were sitting in the living room talking when Bagniefski became upset and starting ranting about religion and perceived slights by family members, bringing up an argument the two sisters had 20 years ago, the victim told police.
Her behavior escalated to holding her sister’s head down with her fist, throwing a candle and breaking it and throwing the other woman to the floor, according to the complaint. The victim said Bagniefski got on top of her and twisted her ankle until it broke. Bagniefski then said, “Now you know how I feel,” and left.
When Bagniefski was found later that night, she lied to authorities about her name and resisted being handcuffed, according to the complaint. Bagniefski described the incident as a “catfight,” and said she didn’t know how she could be charged for that.
At the time of the incident, Bagniefski was out on a misdemeanor bond.
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
