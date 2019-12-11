You are the owner of this article.
Police: Mindoro woman broke sister's ankle during argument on Thanksgiving
A Mindoro woman was charged Wednesday after she was accused of breaking her sister’s ankle on Thanksgiving.

Lisa L. Bangniefski, 52, was charged with substantial battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, Bagniefski was at her sister’s home in the town of Shelby for the holiday. The two were sitting in the living room talking when Bagniefski became upset and starting ranting about religion and perceived slights by family members, bringing up an argument the two sisters had 20 years ago, the victim told police.

Her behavior escalated to holding her sister’s head down with her fist, throwing a candle and breaking it and throwing the other woman to the floor, according to the complaint. The victim said Bagniefski got on top of her and twisted her ankle until it broke. Bagniefski then said, “Now you know how I feel,” and left.

When Bagniefski was found later that night, she lied to authorities about her name and resisted being handcuffed, according to the complaint. Bagniefski described the incident as a “catfight,” and said she didn’t know how she could be charged for that.

At the time of the incident, Bagniefski was out on a misdemeanor bond.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

