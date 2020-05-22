Police: No foul play in La Crosse County Jail death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities said Friday there was no foul play involved in the death of a man in the La Crosse County Jail.

Jeffrey R. Nottestad, 54, Hixton, died Feb. 4 in the jail of natural causes, according to the autopsy and investigation conducted by Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minn., and the La Crosse Police Department, respectively.

"The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is saddened that an individual passed away while in our custody. Our condolences to the Nottestad family," said Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf in a statement.

The La Crosse Police Department reviewed reports, surveillance video and phone calls as part of the investigation, which is standard policy when someone dies in the jail. Investigators also interviewed jail staff members, family members, the arresting officer and nursing staff.

