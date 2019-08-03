{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting on Cass and ninth

First responders rush an unidentified shooting victim into an ambulance Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Ninth and Cass streets.

A La Crosse police officer was shot Saturday afternoon but was saved by his bulletproof vest during a disturbance near Ninth and Cass streets.

The suspect in the shooting also was shot and is being treated at a local hospital.

Police were called to an apparent domestic disturbance at 317 S. Ninth St. at 3:15 p.m.

One officer was shot soon after he arrived. He was released after treatment at a local hospital, according to La Crosse Police captain Jason Melby. The officer's  name had not yet been released.

One of the additional officers who rushed to the scene shot the suspect, whose name was not yet released.

The incident occurred outside a two-story blue duplex. Out front sits a sign honoring a Super Reader who resides there.

Officers cordoned off most of the block to investigate, and went door to door asking neighbors whether they had seen or heard anything that would aid the investigation.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation and the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department will assist in the investigation.

Interim Police Chief Rob Abraham and La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf were among the 20 or so law enforcement officers outside the house, searching both front and back for evidence.

Harold Lockner, who lived a half block away from the shooting, said he heard gunshots and walked outside to see a person, the suspect wheeled away on a stretcher. Lockner identified the suspect as a white male.  

"They took him away in the ambulance," Lockner said. "He was screaming."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

