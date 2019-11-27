Police: Onalaska man arrested for stalking after tailgating cop

An Onalaska man was arrested Tuesday for stalking a woman after he was pulled over for tailgating an unmarked police vehicle.

Torek C. Inderberg, 40, drove by the woman’s home and work several times over the past weeks, long after a court ordered him to stay away from her, according to the complaint.

Inderberg was convicted of stalking the woman in 2018 and the woman was granted a domestic-abuse injunction against that year that is effective through May 2022. Rather than stay away from her, Inderberg drove by her home and place of employment, slowing down as he passed, according to the report. The woman reported Inderberg Nov. 4 and again Nov. 20.

Inderberg also took photos of the woman’s vehicle and posted them on Facebook, saying it was stolen and should be repossessed, according to the complaint.

The woman told police she was afraid of Inderberg, showing them messages allegedly from him dated in April 2019 that read, “Keep your news alerts on. Torek Gonna be famous,” according to the complaint.

