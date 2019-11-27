You are the owner of this article.
Police: Onalaska man arrested for stalking after tailgating cop
Police: Onalaska man arrested for stalking after tailgating cop

An Onalaska man was arrested Tuesday for stalking a woman after he was pulled over for tailgating an unmarked police vehicle.

Torek C. Inderberg, 40, drove by the woman’s home and work several times over the past weeks, long after a court ordered him to stay away from her, according to the complaint.

Inderberg was convicted of stalking the woman in 2018 and the woman was granted a domestic-abuse injunction against that year that is effective through May 2022. Rather than stay away from her, Inderberg drove by her home and place of employment, slowing down as he passed, according to the report. The woman reported Inderberg Nov. 4 and again Nov. 20.

Inderberg also took photos of the woman’s vehicle and posted them on Facebook, saying it was stolen and should be repossessed, according to the complaint.

Torek Inderberg

Inderberg

The woman told police she was afraid of Inderberg, showing them messages allegedly from him dated in April 2019 that read, “Keep your news alerts on. Torek Gonna be famous,” according to the complaint.

On Tuesday, a La Crosse police officer was driving home in his unmarked squad car when Inderberg began to follow him closely, then passed him in the left turn lane, according to the report. Inderberg was pulled over and then said his driving was “stupid” and was apologetic.

Inderberg denied stalking the woman, claiming he didn’t know where she lived and drives through the area near her house to go to a nearby park, where he reads in his vehicle.

He was taken into custody and a search revealed 0.9 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket and a glass pipe in his car, according to the complaint.

Inderberg was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with stalking, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly violating a domestic-abuse injunction, all as a repeat offender. He remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.

Inderberg has previous convictions of possession of cocaine, possession of meth, theft and stalking.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

