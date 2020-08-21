Police: Onalaska man threatened officer's family during arrest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Onalaska man was accused Friday of threatening a police officer’s family after he was arrested for walking in traffic outside of the Onalaska Public Library.

Connor B. DeFlorian, 22, Onalaska, was charged with threat to a family member of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing soft tissue injury, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police were called about 6 p.m. Thursday to 642 Third Ave. S. after witnesses reported an intoxicated man was stopping vehicles in the street.

Police arrived to find DeFlorian in his vehicle. He got out and tried to run into his residence, according to the complaint, but the door was locked and he was not able to get inside. Police say DeFlorian told them that it was not his residence, then attempted to kick the door down, instead falling off the staircase.

Officers tried to take DeFlorian into custody and he pulled away and wrestled with the officer, who received a hamstring injury, according to the complaint.