Police: Onalaska man turned himself in two days after setting apartment on fire

An Onalaska man was arrested Monday after he called police to report he had set his apartment on fire two days prior, according to authorities.

Matthew Onsrud, 48, called police at about 6:39 p.m. Monday to report he had accidentally set his apartment at 811 Redwood St. on fire Saturday and wanted to turn himself into the authorities.

Police say Onsrud attempted to make methamphetamine and a fire erupted, causing minor damage to his apartment. No one was injured.

Given the volatile nature of substances used in making meth, Onalaska police called the Onalaska Fire Department and La Crosse County Sheriff's Department to assist.

Officers successfully removed the hazardous materials.

Onsrud was arrested on a charge of manufacturing amphetamines and issued a signature bond.

