 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police requesting assistance in locating Onalaska man missing since Sept. 3
0 comments
alert top story

Police requesting assistance in locating Onalaska man missing since Sept. 3

{{featured_button_text}}

The Onalaska Police Department is continuing to seek the public's help in locating Tyler Henry, who was reported missing six weeks ago.

Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Henry, 36, was last seen Sept. 3 in Onalaska, wearing a gray T-shirt and blue and white trucker hat. Henry is described as 5 foot 7, 150 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on his neck, arms, hands and the back of his legs. Henry also has a visible indentation on the back of his head due to an injury, according to this family. He may be traveling by bicycle.

The Onalaska Police Department and family of Henry noted they are concerned for his wellbeing and ask those with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact the police department at 608-781-9550.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News