Police requesting assistance in locating Onalaska man missing since Sept. 3

Henry, 36, was last seen Sept. 3 in Onalaska, wearing a gray T-shirt and blue and white trucker hat. Henry is described as 5 foot 7, 150 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on his neck, arms, hands and the back of his legs. Henry also has a visible indentation on the back of his head due to an injury, according to this family. He may be traveling by bicycle.