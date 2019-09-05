Members of the La Crosse Police Department’s Emergency Response Team respond to a suspected reported Wednesday on the 400 block of South 19th Street. After entering a house police discovered no shooting had occurred and the house was not occupied.
Officers had blocked nearby streets and alleys in the tree-lined neighborhood, and the La Crosse Emergency Response Team and large armored vehicles — including the La Crosse County Sheriff Department’s Bearcat — were on the scene until about 4:30 p.m.
Students attending 7 Rivers High School weren’t at the nearby Hogan Administration Building due to a camping trip, and students at Emerson Elementary sheltered in place during the incident, said La Crosse Superintendent Randy Nelson.
Authorities had asked the public to avoid the area between East Avenue and 20th Street, between Cass and Market streets as they investigated the incident.
What a waste of time and resources for all those involved in this. I could have driven 120 mph down Lange Drive during this time without the fear of being pulled over because every officer in the city was tied up in this worthless call for two hours.
Thank you La Crosse police, better safe than sorry! Cant be too precautious these days or risk extended injuries or death. Almost sounds like a “swatting.”
Help me understand your stupidity
