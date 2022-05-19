Police searching for Arcadia man accused of assault

Police are searching for a 32-year-old Arcadia man accused of sending a man to the hospital after an April 9 assault near a La Crosse bar.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court charges Alan M. Solie with a single felony count of aggravated battery with intent of bodily harm.

According to the complaint, Solie punched the man twice in the face outside Helm Bar on 108 3rd St. North and inflicted a serious head injury. The victim was transported by ambulance to Gundersen Health, where he underwent surgery. A relative told police the victim’s condition was “not looking good” and that “he might not make it.” The relative told police the victim had undergone two prior brain surgeries and was particularly vulnerable to head trauma.

The complaint says police obtained video that identified Solie as a suspect. A witness told police he overheard the victim making fun of Solie for being in the Army, which may have triggered the assault.

The victim’s condition improved enough by April 23 to be interviewed by police. He told police he had difficulty recalling the events around the time he was injured but remembered Solie being inside the bar. The victim said he had known Solie for 2-3 years and that his nickname was “boots.” He denied trying to provoke anyone.

The victim told police he anticipates remaining in the hospital for a significant amount of time and was scheduled for at least one more surgery. He said his injuries included a fractured skull and that a metal plate would need to be inserted to protect his brain.

The complaint says multiple attempts to contact Solie have failed. Judge Gloria Doyle signed the arrest warrant May 18.

