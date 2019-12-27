Police searching for La Crosse woman, child; father not cooperating, authorities say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

According to the criminal complaint, the social worker had been attempting to contact the family for a week, and on Dec. 20 spoke to Feist, 30, who refused to provide information about where Cadogan and the child were, according to records.

When police arrived at the residence early Thursday afternoon, nobody answered. Child protective services received a warrant about 4:15 p.m. Thursday from Levine to enter any residence to locate the baby and take him to the hospital for medical treatment.

They found Feist, who acknowledged he wasn’t supposed to be in the residence and refused to answer any questions about the whereabouts of Cadogan or the infant. When police asked if the child was alive, Feist said, “Yeah, she is a good mother; he is fine,” according to the complaint.

He also gave conflicting answers about when he last saw the child.