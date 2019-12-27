Police searching for La Crosse woman, child; father not cooperating, authorities say

La Crosse police asked for help Friday in locating a La Crosse woman and her sick 1-month-old child while the child’s father was in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
The La Crosse Police Department put out a Facebook post Friday afternoon asking for people to contact authorities with information about the whereabouts of Tracy Cadogan, 40, and her son, who is in need of critical medical attention.
Police were called Thursday to Cadogan’s residence on the 800 block of West Avenue South by La Crosse County Child Protective Services after a social worker raised concerns that the baby hadn’t been taken to the hospital to be treated for jaundice, a condition that causes yellow discoloration in a baby’s skin and eyes and can indicate severe health problems, according to Mayo Clinic Health System’s website.
The social worker told police she was concerned that, if untreated, the baby could develop brain damage, according to court records.
Police found the child’s father, Volante C. Feist of La Crosse, at the residence, despite bond conditions forbidding him from contacting Cadogan or her residence, according to court records. Feist was charged Friday with felony bail jumping, according to court records.
While Feist was in court, La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine asked him to give law enforcement any information he had about Cadogan’s location, saying, “It might be life or death for the child, if the child doesn’t get to the hospital.”
According to the criminal complaint, the social worker had been attempting to contact the family for a week, and on Dec. 20 spoke to Feist, 30, who refused to provide information about where Cadogan and the child were, according to records.
When police arrived at the residence early Thursday afternoon, nobody answered. Child protective services received a warrant about 4:15 p.m. Thursday from Levine to enter any residence to locate the baby and take him to the hospital for medical treatment.
They found Feist, who acknowledged he wasn’t supposed to be in the residence and refused to answer any questions about the whereabouts of Cadogan or the infant. When police asked if the child was alive, Feist said, “Yeah, she is a good mother; he is fine,” according to the complaint.
He also gave conflicting answers about when he last saw the child.
Feist was out on bond Thursday in connection with a Dec. 12 incident, in which he was charged with false imprisonment and disorderly conduct, both as a repeat offender. Feist was accused of tackling Cadogan and holding her down Dec. 12 while she was holding the infant. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Feist had drank an entire bottle of spiced rum, then refused to let her leave their residence.
Feist was previously convicted of causing mental harm to a child and fourth-degree sexual assault after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a 16-year-old when he was 21. He also has previous convictions for possession of methamphetamine, burglary, trespassing, theft and disorderly conduct.
Kaila Hying
Benesa Guerra
Patrick Berger
Eric Stevens
Denzel Meadows
Jared Williams
Michael Hemker
Jeffrey Brandt
Brittany Jones
Brittany T. Jones, 29, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 23 delivering heroin and felon in possession of a firearm. Jones sold 0.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant Sept. 3 and had a gun in her drawer when she was arrested Dec. 19, according to the complaint.
Lucas Armstrong
Aspen Kalina
Carla Schumann
Stacie Jones
John P. Young Jr.
John. P. Young Jr. was charged Dec. 20 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. On Dec. 13, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he was tearing through the house and throwing things. Officers came to the scene and advised Young to spend the night elsewhere. A short while later, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he had returned to the home and broken in, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Utecht
Nya Thao
Jordan Gudin
Sarah Lawrence
Jacqlyn Scott
Jacqlyn EN Scott, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Scott had .8 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia Dec. 15, according to the complaint.
Kahla A. Henry
Keith Stankey
Taylor Ludwig
Patrick Berger
Jonathan Kemp
Rick Roquet
Michael Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 34, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 13 with strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Ryan shut a door on a woman’s arm and choked her Dec. 9 during an argument, according to the complaint.
Jessica Kistner
Jacob M. Hazlett
Jacob M. Hazlett, 29, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 13 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Hazlett hit a woman with a stool and refused to let her leave or call police Dec. 7, according to the complaint.
Steven Sage
Volante Feist
Jeffrey Berry
Jeffrey A. Berry, 55, La Crosse was charged Dec. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berry was found asleep in his vehicle Dec. 9 and had 2.86 grams of meth and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.
Cora Elmore
Robert Anderson
Mitchael Oslund
Christian Weber
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Rebekka Ames
Darnell Hamilton
Benjamin Stetzer
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
