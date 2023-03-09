BLACK RIVER FALLS — A traffic stop for speeding led to a Feb. 28 drug arrest in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Justin Kamrowski of Minnesota was traveling above the speed limit on Hwy. 27 in the town of Manchester when police conducted a traffic stop. A deputy detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, and Kamrowski reportedly told the deputy there was a small amount of marijuana inside.

The deputy searched the vehicle and reportedly found 3½ pounds of marijuana and $9,000 in cash.

Kamrowski was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office reports Kamrowski is on probation and has previous felony convictions in Minnesota for drug and firearm offenses.

Jackson County Judge Daniel Diehl ordered Kamrowski held on a $5,000 cash bond and scheduled an adjourned initial appearance for March 27.