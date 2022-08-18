Police spend four hours, and deploy OC gas, to remove trespasser from crawl space

A man was arrested after police spent four hours — and deployed several rounds of OC gas and pepper spray — to remove a trespasser from a crawl space.

Jason Rankin, 49, of La Crosse was charged Thursday with two counts of criminal trespass; two counts of disorderly conduct; two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, new crime; failure to comply with officer attempt to take into custody; and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, officers on Aug. 13 were called to an apartment located on 11th Street South for a report of a stranger in the residence.

The victim informed officers he was in the basement of his apartment when he heard a male voice coming from upstairs. The victim heard his child scream that there was someone in the house, according to the criminal complaint.

When the victim approached, Rankin fled and entered the basement door of another apartment building a block away.

The victim at the second apartment told officers she could hear a man yelling "Ow, ow ow" from below the floor and then say "he was stuck" and "that he would kill someone once he got out," the complaint states.

Officers could hear a male yelling while standing outside the building and identified themselves through the wall. Rankin was silent for a period before stating he was "stuck inside a wall and could not find his way out."

A piece of plywood was removed in order find Rankin, who was hiding in a crawl space. Rankin initially followed directions to exit the space, but once he reached the opening he retreated and refused to come out.

Rankin appeared to go even deeper in the crawl space, and officers could see him giving them "the finger" multiple times. Rankin told officers he would only come out if they went in to get him.

Officers informed Rankin they would deploy pepper spray if he didn't exit, and after refusing, it was sprayed into the space.

After being warned, officers sent in a leashed K-9, but removed him after Rankin attempted to kick the dog.

Rankin refused a bottle of water to rinse his eyes and became verbally aggressive. Officers gave Rankin another warning, informing him OC gas would be released if he stayed in the crawl space. The gas was deployed and Rankin armed himself with a metal pipe and shouted at the officers.

After crawling toward the entrance of the space, Ranking moved deeper back, wrapping himself in a plastic sheet and going under the insulation. A second round of OC gas was emitted with no movement from Rankin.

Officers used a long pole to remove debris that surrounded Rankin and deployed a third round of OC gas.

After an extended time, Rankin crawled towards officers, who were able to pull him out of the opening.

Once on the ground, the complaint states, Rankin yelled and resisted arrest. The entire incident lasted around four hours, according to officers.

Rankin is being held on $2,500 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.