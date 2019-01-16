Try 1 month for 99¢

A La Crosse man charged with a fatal stabbing on the city’s South Side on Jan. 2 had been the victim of a recent assault, police say.

Anquin St. Junious mug

St. Junious

Three days before he was accused of stabbing and killing Virgil Stewart, Anquin St. Junious, 39, told police that nearly 20 people had ambushed him on the night of Dec. 21.

In connection with that incident, Terrance R. Thompson, 38, was charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct on Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Odell Thompson, 34, is awaiting charges.

According to police:

About 9 p.m. on Dec. 21, St. Junious was outside his brother’s house on the 1400 block of Fifth Ave. South, smoking a cigarette. He was approached by nearly 20 people, including Terrance and Odell, who he knew from previous encounters.

St. Junious told police he tried to shake hands with Terrance and Odell, but that they immediately attacked him. Terrance struck St. Junious with a metal pipe, while Odell punched St. Junious in the face, according to the complaint.

He told police one of the blows left him unconscious for several seconds. When he regained consciousness, he tried to play dead.

A woman in the group said, “He ain’t dead,” and St. Junious was poked in the lip by what he believed to be an ice pick.

When he opened his eyes, he said he saw the group run off in two directions.

Bleeding, St. Junious walked to Gundersen Health System. He told medical staff he had fallen on the ice, believing that “if I didn’t snitch, they would stop,” he told police.

St. Junious is being held in La Crosse County Jail, facing charges of second-degree reckless homicide.

He spent five years in prison for stabbing a La Crosse bartender in 2011. The bartender recovered from his injuries.

+29 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in January

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

Kyle Farris reports on education for the La Crosse Tribune. Reach him at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

