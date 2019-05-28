Jackson County law enforcement pursued a stolen vehicle Monday before the driver crashed and fled on foot with a gun, police said.
Sheriff deputies, Black River Falls police and the Wisconsin State Patrol pursued a vehicle that was reported stolen in Black River Falls at about 5:30 p.m., according to the press release.
The driver of the vehicle crashed and fled on foot with a gun, and, police said, the suspect attempted to break into several homes and vehicles before authorities arrested the suspect.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still open and under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.