Jackson County law enforcement pursued a stolen vehicle Monday before the driver crashed and fled on foot with a gun, police said.

Sheriff deputies, Black River Falls police and the Wisconsin State Patrol pursued a vehicle that was reported stolen in Black River Falls at about 5:30 p.m., according to the press release.

The driver of the vehicle crashed and fled on foot with a gun, and, police said, the suspect attempted to break into several homes and vehicles before authorities arrested the suspect.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the case is still open and under investigation.

