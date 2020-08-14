Police: Third suspect arrested in Sparta homicide

SPARTA — The third and final suspect in the death of a Sparta man was arrested this week in Milwaukee, according to authorities.
Eric A. Borges, 32, Milwaukee, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for his part in the June 11 homicide of Anthony Koopman, 61, during a drug deal turned burglary, according to the Sparta Police Department.
According to court records, Borges – along with Michael R. Hartmann, 38, and Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28, both of Milwaukee -- traveled to Sparta on June 11 to sell Koopman methamphetamine.
Police believe Borges demanded to see Koopman’s money, then Hartmann shot him when he attempted to flee, according to records.
According to the Sparta Police Department, officers were called about 1:15 a.m. June 11 to Court and Hill streets for a report of shots fired and arrived to find Koopman with a gunshot wound.
Koopman was taken first to a Sparta hospital, then transferred to La Crosse, where he died from his injuries.
According to the criminal complaint against Skenandore-Medina, she drove a green Kia Soul to Sparta on June 10 with two men: Hartmann and Eric Borges. A witness described seeing the vehicle pull up at the Court Street residence. The witness said they then saw a flash and heard a gunshot before the car sped off.
Before he died, Koopman told Sparta police “some guy from Milwaukee did this” to him, saying there were two other people from Milwaukee in the vehicle and a woman was driving the Kia, according to the complaint.
Skenandore-Medina -- the first suspect arrested -- was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with felony murder-armed robbery; distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine; and harboring or aiding a felon, all as a party to a crime.
Hartmann was charged July 8 in Monroe County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide, felony murder-armed robbery and delivering amphetamines as a party to a crime.
Borges has not yet been charged. He is being held without bond in the Milwaukee County Jail.
Tanner Olson
Michael K. Manning, Jr.
Joseph Ostrum
Rachael McBaine
Rachael W. McBain, 29, West Salem, was charged Aug. 12 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. McBain had 19.6 grams of meth July 9 when she was a passenger during a traffic stop in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Jesus Sanchez
Benjamin Skinner
Sean Strabley
Sean J. Strabley, 33, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with stalking. Strabley monitored the whereabouts of a woman and her boyfriend, harassing them on social media through fake profiles, according to the complaint.
Joshua Wittenberg
Semaj K. Hunter
Semaj K. Hunter, 24, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 5 with attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Hunter fled police at 8:45 a.m. July 16 when an officer attempted to stop him for speeding on West Avenue in La Crosse, according to the complaint. Hunter abandoned his vehicle and was arrested on foot a short time later.
Kortney L. Hickman
Kortney L. Hickman, 35, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Hickman violated terms of her bond June 14 when she spit at a paramedic, then kicked him in the chin, and fought against a police officer attempting to help the paramedic, according to the criminal complaint.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr.
Dai-Viyon A. Bell Jr., 20, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 4 with false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Bell got into an argument July 17 with a woman in which he hit her several times and broke her cell phone, according to the complaint. During another incident July 5 or 6, he strangled her, according to the complaint.
Jason Basterfield
Jason L. Basterfield, 33, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 4 with possession of methamphetamine. Basterfield admitted to having meth March 16 during an altercation at the Salvation Army in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Aprina Rodriguez
Aprina C. Rodriguez, 27, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 3 with fleeing an officer. Rodriguez fled police at an estimated 60 mph in a residential neighborhood June 24, rather than comply with a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Ray Welcome
Derrick Menara
Erik Rasmussen
Erik A. Rasmussen, 54, was charged Aug. 3 with second-degree child sexual assault. Rasmussen touched a child inappropriately on three occasions this spring, according to the criminal complaint.
John Langteau
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
