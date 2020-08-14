Police: Third suspect arrested in Sparta homicide

According to the criminal complaint against Skenandore-Medina, she drove a green Kia Soul to Sparta on June 10 with two men: Hartmann and Eric Borges. A witness described seeing the vehicle pull up at the Court Street residence. The witness said they then saw a flash and heard a gunshot before the car sped off.

Before he died, Koopman told Sparta police “some guy from Milwaukee did this” to him, saying there were two other people from Milwaukee in the vehicle and a woman was driving the Kia, according to the complaint.

Skenandore-Medina -- the first suspect arrested -- was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with felony murder-armed robbery; distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine; and harboring or aiding a felon, all as a party to a crime.

Hartmann was charged July 8 in Monroe County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide, felony murder-armed robbery and delivering amphetamines as a party to a crime.

Borges has not yet been charged. He is being held without bond in the Milwaukee County Jail.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

