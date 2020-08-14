You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Third suspect arrested in Sparta homicide
0 comments
alert top story

Police: Third suspect arrested in Sparta homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

SPARTA — The third and final suspect in the death of a Sparta man was arrested this week in Milwaukee, according to authorities.

Eric Borges

Borges

Eric A. Borges, 32, Milwaukee, was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for his part in the June 11 homicide of Anthony Koopman, 61, during a drug deal turned burglary, according to the Sparta Police Department.

Michael Hartmann

Hartmann

According to court records, Borges – along with Michael R. Hartmann, 38, and Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28, both of Milwaukee -- traveled to Sparta on June 11 to sell Koopman methamphetamine.

Police believe Borges demanded to see Koopman’s money, then Hartmann shot him when he attempted to flee, according to records.

According to the Sparta Police Department, officers were called about 1:15 a.m. June 11 to Court and Hill streets for a report of shots fired and arrived to find Koopman with a gunshot wound.

Koopman was taken first to a Sparta hospital, then transferred to La Crosse, where he died from his injuries.

Damara R SkenandoreMedina

Skenandore-Medina

According to the criminal complaint against Skenandore-Medina, she drove a green Kia Soul to Sparta on June 10 with two men: Hartmann and Eric Borges. A witness described seeing the vehicle pull up at the Court Street residence. The witness said they then saw a flash and heard a gunshot before the car sped off.

Before he died, Koopman told Sparta police “some guy from Milwaukee did this” to him, saying there were two other people from Milwaukee in the vehicle and a woman was driving the Kia, according to the complaint.

Skenandore-Medina -- the first suspect arrested -- was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with felony murder-armed robbery; distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine; and harboring or aiding a felon, all as a party to a crime.

Hartmann was charged July 8 in Monroe County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide, felony murder-armed robbery and delivering amphetamines as a party to a crime.

Borges has not yet been charged. He is being held without bond in the Milwaukee County Jail.

+9 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

INSIDE

La Crosse man arrested for selling meth, other drugs, A4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News