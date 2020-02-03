Police: Three arrested after bungled meth deal in rural La Crosse County

Three people were arrested in La Crosse County after an alleged armed robbery turned out to be a drug deal gone wrong.

Bridget M. Schoenfeld, 26, and Devon A. Perkins, 23, both of Mindoro, were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with delivering methamphetamine as a party to a crime in connection to the Jan. 26 incident in the town of Farmington.

According to the criminal complaint, Paul Bunts of Woodman, Wisconsin, called police at 11:56 p.m. Jan. 26 and said he had been robbed and one of the alleged robbers had a shotgun.

Bunts told police he was in La Crosse to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles office, and then a friend asked him over Facebook Messenger to give Perkins a ride home. According to the complaint, Bunts told police that when he arrived at the rural town of Farmington residence, Perkins and several other men took $400 cash from his vehicle and threatened him with a gun.

Police found Bunts’ story suspicious, pointing out that the DMV was closed that day, a Sunday. Officers asked to see the messages where Bunts agreed to give Perkins a ride, but Bunts declined, according to the complaint.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the conversation, Bunts then came clean, saying he went to the residence to buy $400 worth of meth from Perkins.