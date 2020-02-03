Police: Three arrested after bungled meth deal in rural La Crosse County

Three people were arrested in La Crosse County after an alleged armed robbery turned out to be a drug deal gone wrong.
Bridget M. Schoenfeld, 26, and Devon A. Perkins, 23, both of Mindoro, were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with delivering methamphetamine as a party to a crime in connection to the Jan. 26 incident in the town of Farmington.
According to the criminal complaint, Paul Bunts of Woodman, Wisconsin, called police at 11:56 p.m. Jan. 26 and said he had been robbed and one of the alleged robbers had a shotgun.
Bunts told police he was in La Crosse to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles office, and then a friend asked him over Facebook Messenger to give Perkins a ride home. According to the complaint, Bunts told police that when he arrived at the rural town of Farmington residence, Perkins and several other men took $400 cash from his vehicle and threatened him with a gun.
Police found Bunts’ story suspicious, pointing out that the DMV was closed that day, a Sunday. Officers asked to see the messages where Bunts agreed to give Perkins a ride, but Bunts declined, according to the complaint.
You have free articles remaining.
During the conversation, Bunts then came clean, saying he went to the residence to buy $400 worth of meth from Perkins.
He said Schoenfeld gave him the alleged drugs, but upon inspection he didn’t believe the substance was really meth and thought he got ripped off, according to the complaint. Bunts went back to the residence and began knocking on the door and demanded his money back.
When Perkins and Schoenfeld declined, Bunts called 911.
According to the complaint, the drugs tested positive for meth.
Bunts was arrested and transported to the Richland County Jail, but has not yet been charged. Schoenfeld and Perkins were also arrested without incident. Schoenfeld also was charged Monday with felony bail jumping.
Perkins was released on a $1,000 signature bond and Schoenfeld held on a $500 cash bond by Judge Gloria Doyle.
Stephan Johnston
William Phelps
Justin Tillman
Chelsy Brady
Kathleen Scott
Kathleen A. Scott, 40, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 31 with child abuse intentionally causing bodily harm and felony bail jumping. Scott charged at and pulled the hair of a 13-year-old girl Jan. 27, then called her names including a racial slur, according to the criminal complaint. When released on a signature bond that same day, she returned to the child’s home in violation of her bond conditions, according to a second complaint.
Thomas Valentine
Steven Ledman
Lee Camper
Lermonte Toy
Chloe Lorenz
Robert Ahlert
Dylan Nash
Eric Warren
Joshua Nelson
Joshua J. Nelson, 40, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 28 with felony bail jumping. Nelson violated terms of his bond by drinking alcohol Jan. 17, according to the criminal complaint.
Brian Johnson
Carlton Harris
Peter Torres
Jeremy Sinclair
Carlie Stein
Carlie A. Stein, 22, Holmen, was charged Jan. 24 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Stein had 8 grams of meth in six bags July 24 when she was pulled over for driving in the city with her high beams on, according to the complaint.
Kyle Schlafer
Justin Tillman
Gregory Proulx
Harold Gilmore
Kanong Vang and Shoua Yang
Kanong A. Vang, 31, and Shoua Yang, 36, both with no permanent address, were charged Jan. 23 with felony bail jumping and fraud on innkeeper as a party to a crime. Vang and Yang stayed in an empty room in an Onalaska hotel Jan. 12 without checking in or paying for the room, according to the complaint. Vang was charged in a second complaint with felony bail jumping and retail theft. She switched the price tag of a $149.99 baby monitor with a $3.49 package of cookies at Target and bought the monitor at the self-checkout, then attempted to return it for the full price, according to the complaint.
Nathan Juran
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 23 with felony bail jumping. Welcome violated no-contact conditions of his bond Jan. 10, according to the complaint.
Dennis Sharpe
Cassandra Francis
Tyler Peterson
Joseph Crankshaw
Joseph R. Crankshaw, 32, West Salem, was charged Jan. 22 with issuing worthless checks. Crankshaw deposited two $5,000 checks from empty accounts Dec. 4 at Merchants Bank in Onalaska, according to the complaint.
Donald Greeno
Jessica Beck
Jessica M. Beck, 34, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 22 with possession of methamphetamine, retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Beck had three bags of meth and a glass pipe Jan. 11 when she was arrested for taking Nike socks and a sweatshirt from Kohls, according to the complaint.
Joshua Wittenberg
Patrick Berger
Terry Odegaard
Lindsey Miller
Lindsey A. Miller, 39, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 22 with possession of a short-barreled shotgun as a party to a crime. Miller had a sawed-off shotgun Dec. 17 in the vehicle she shares with another person, according to the complaint.
Eric Stevens
Jeremy Sinclair
Robert Patterson
Demetrius Partee
John Heintz
Susan Moore
Justin Tillman
Tyrone Schara
Emil Guseck
Donald Norberg
Donald E. Norberg II, 39, Sparta, was charged Jan. 16 with attempted uttering a forgery as a repeater and party to a crime. Norberg attempted to deposit a check from a dead man’s account Nov. 11, according to the complaint.
Derek Backus
Derek W. Backus, 35, Spring Valley, Minn., was charged Jan. 15 with possession of methamphetamine. Backus had .7 grams of meth when he was pulled over Sept. 7, according to the criminal complaint.
Jeremy Devine
Thomas Valentine
Jennifer Kendhammer
Benjamin L. Britt
Benjamin L. Britt, 46, Viroqua, was charged Jan. 14 with possession of methamphetamine. Britt had meth in his pocket and pants Jan. 3 during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Cherish Roberts
Cherish M. Roberts, 25, Holmen, was charged Jan. 13 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts had meth, marijuana and glass pipes Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
Christopher Malone
Harold Geanie Jr.
Danielle Minea
Justin Tillman
Nemo Yang
Todd Alberts
Jeffrey Sampson
Xai Vang
Zachary Miller
Anita Parce
Anita M. Parce, 23, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found meth and a glass pipe in her bag Dec. 30, according to the complaint.
Louis W. Steele
Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Steele violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Jan. 4 when he swore and yelled at a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Delamonte E.L. Hill
Delamonte E.L. Hill, 18, La Crescent, Minn., was charged Jan. 9 with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Hill put his hand around a woman’s neck and squeezed, slammed her head against a door window and punched her, according to the criminal complaint.
Randy Russell Jr.
Shanna Tondola
David Swertfeger
Steven Huntington
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 8 with retail theft as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in a different case. Kasten took several items in December from Menards, violating terms of his bond, and had meth in his pocket when arrested Dec. 21, according to the two complaints.
Kieng Yang
Michael Hemker
Karla Dank
Karla J. Dank, 58, West Salem, was charged Jan. 7 with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dank had 47.2 grams of marijuana Dec. 20, tried to shut the door on police and had a marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
James Ramsey
Michael Ryan
Quintin Stello
Javontay Scott
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Reuben Bates
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
John Young
Lavon Liggins
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.