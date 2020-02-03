You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police: Three arrested after bungled meth deal in rural La Crosse County
0 comments
alert featured

Police: Three arrested after bungled meth deal in rural La Crosse County

{{featured_button_text}}
Bridget Schoenfeld

Schoenfeld
Devon Perkins

Perkins

Three people were arrested in La Crosse County after an alleged armed robbery turned out to be a drug deal gone wrong.

Bridget M. Schoenfeld, 26, and Devon A. Perkins, 23, both of Mindoro, were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with delivering methamphetamine as a party to a crime in connection to the Jan. 26 incident in the town of Farmington.

According to the criminal complaint, Paul Bunts of Woodman, Wisconsin, called police at 11:56 p.m. Jan. 26 and said he had been robbed and one of the alleged robbers had a shotgun.

Bunts told police he was in La Crosse to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles office, and then a friend asked him over Facebook Messenger to give Perkins a ride home. According to the complaint, Bunts told police that when he arrived at the rural town of Farmington residence, Perkins and several other men took $400 cash from his vehicle and threatened him with a gun.

Police found Bunts’ story suspicious, pointing out that the DMV was closed that day, a Sunday. Officers asked to see the messages where Bunts agreed to give Perkins a ride, but Bunts declined, according to the complaint.

During the conversation, Bunts then came clean, saying he went to the residence to buy $400 worth of meth from Perkins.

He said Schoenfeld gave him the alleged drugs, but upon inspection he didn’t believe the substance was really meth and thought he got ripped off, according to the complaint. Bunts went back to the residence and began knocking on the door and demanded his money back.

When Perkins and Schoenfeld declined, Bunts called 911.

According to the complaint, the drugs tested positive for meth.

Bunts was arrested and transported to the Richland County Jail, but has not yet been charged. Schoenfeld and Perkins were also arrested without incident. Schoenfeld also was charged Monday with felony bail jumping.

Perkins was released on a $1,000 signature bond and Schoenfeld held on a $500 cash bond by Judge Gloria Doyle.

+62 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in January

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

INSIDE

La Crosse man arrested after 100 mph police chase near Melrose, PAGE A4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News