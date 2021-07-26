 Skip to main content
Police track homicide victims' final hours in La Crosse County
breaking top story

County Hwy. M at Bergum Coulee Road was closed Friday as local law enforcement investigated a triple homicide in the area.

 Steve Rundio

Police are continuing to piece together the final hours of three people found dead in a La Crosse County quarry Friday.

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office Tuesday released photos of three victims:

  • Peng Lor, 24, no permanent address; La Crosse-area ties.
  • Nemo Yang, 24, no permanent address; La Crosse-area ties.
  • Trevor Maloney, 23, last know addresses in Cashton and Sparta.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that investigators from several counties in Wisconsin have been assisting the investigation to determine the relationship between the victims and identify suspects. Investigators believe the homicide occurred Friday after 2 a.m. The three bodies were found shortly before 5 a.m. by employees starting work at Milestone Materials in the town of Hamilton.

Surveillance footage recorded the victims at various businesses in La Crosse Thursday. Investigators believe the victims had been staying at an Onalaska hotel prior to the homicides.

The sheriff's office said nobody associated with Milestone Materials was involved in the homicides. Highway M north of West Salem was closed for most of the day as police asked motorists to avoid the area.

