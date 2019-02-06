BLACK RIVER FALLS — Two suspected drug traffickers were apprehended during a traffic stop Feb. 1, police said.
Police discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal prescriptions, more than $8,000 and drug packaging materials after a police dog alerted police of drugs, according to authorities.
Desiree J. Johnson, 40, of Melrose was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of an illegally obtained prescription, police said.
Carl R. Luther, 41, of Black River Falls was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Police said they continue investigating drug trafficking in Black River Falls and want people to report suspicious activity or drug-related information to police.
