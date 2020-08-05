Police: Two La Crosse men responsible for spree of car break-ins, thefts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Through a joint effort involving three departments, La Crosse area authorities Tuesday say they were able to end a crime spree by two area men accused of breaking into vehicles in La Crosse, Onalaska and the town of Campbell.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, Tyler D. Peregrin, 21, and Bryce A. Benson, 24, both of La Crosse, were referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office for charges including operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, burglary, entry to vehicle, theft and possession of stolen property.

Investigators from the La Crosse, Onalaska and town of Campbell police Departments worked together to track five La Crosse cases, seven Campbell cases, three Onalaska cases and one La Crosse County case involving a streak of thefts, vehicle entries and burglaries to Peregrin and Benson.

The crimes included stealing cars and license plates and other property, according to police, and four stolen vehicles were recovered through the investigation.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for 902 Caledonia St., where they found several stolen items Tuesday. Investigators continue to sort through recovered property and contact victims to determine whether there are other cases related to the investigation.