Police: West Salem man planned to deliver 400 grams of marijuana
Police: West Salem man planned to deliver 400 grams of marijuana

David R. Meier

A 30-year-old West Salem man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly being found with over 400 grams of marijuana. David R. Meier faces a single felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, police recognized a black Chevy Tahoe from a previous incident and conducted a Jan. 14 traffic stop on 3rd Street in La Crosse shortly before 3:30 p.m. Police identified the driver as Meier and observed that his hands were shaking and he was showing other signs of nervousness. Police also detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.

A search of Meier's person reportedly found $5,633 in cash. A search of the vehicle found a backpack that contained five bags of marijuana weighing 413.7 grams and a digital scale with marijuana residue.

Meier was released by Judge Gloria Doyle on a $2,000 signature bond.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

