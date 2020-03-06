Police: West Salem man used GPS to track ex-girlfriend

A West Salem man was accused Friday of using a GPS unit to stalk his former girlfriend and follow her to a residence in Blair.

Matthew R. Robinson, 41, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with stalking, misuse of GPS device, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police after she became suspicious she was being tracked. She said Robinson was messaging her about the location of the vehicle, and he showed up at her friend’s house March 3 in Blair, when he should not have been able to know where she was.

The woman searched her vehicle and found a GPS unit in a plastic bag in the spare tire compartment in the back of her vehicle, according to the complaint.

The woman also told police about an incident Jan. 24, in which Robinson tore her shirt and threw her phone when she wanted to leave a bar they were at together, according to the complaint. She sent photos of her injuries to police.

Police found the shipping package for the GPS device in Robinson’s vehicle, along with a receipt with his address, email address and cellphone number, according to the complaint.