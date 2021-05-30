Police: Winona man arrested after overnight standoff, fires

A Winona man was arrested Sunday morning after he was reported to have been involved in a domestic assault incident in the 650 block of East Seventh Street.

According to police, Robert James Cerney, 41, was suspected of false imprisonment, making terroristic threats, domestic assault by strangulation and violating a domestic abuse no contact order at the time of his arrest.

The incident began Saturday night, police said, and included Cerney barricading himself inside a residence in order to avoid apprehension.

As officers were waiting for back-up, a release from the police department says, Cerney began setting parts of the residence on fire. He also made threats to police.

The incident took police into Sunday morning, ultimately ending at around 8:25 a.m. with Cerney’s arrest.

Assisting agencies include the Winona Fire Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Goodview Police Department, Winona Area Ambulance Service, The Crisis Response Team, the Winona County Emergency Response Team and the Rochester/Olmsted Emergency Response Team.

