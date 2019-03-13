A Winona man was arrested Monday after a traffic stop when a police dog alerted authorities to drugs, according to Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Dillon J. Hale, 30, is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said.
A Vernon County deputy stopped Hale at Mallard Lane, off of Hwy. 35, because of suspicious activity shortly after midnight. Authorities said the deputy observed symptoms of drug impairment and subsequently located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia on Hale.
Hale also had a suspended driver’s license and a felony warrant from Winona for violating parole conditions, police said.
Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, and charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.
The city of La Crosse K-9 Unit assisted Vernon County.
