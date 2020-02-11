You are the owner of this article.
Police: Woman on supervision for dealing meth arrested with drugs
Sandy Xiong

A La Crosse woman on supervision for dealing methamphetamine was arrested this week after police say she was again selling drugs.

Sandy Xiong, 30, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Monday with more than $7,500 worth of meth as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation, according to a release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Xiong, formerly of Onalaska, was under surveillance when she sold meth to a drug dealer who was transporting it to Prairie du Chien on Monday evening in the parking lot of a South Side La Crosse business.

Officers arrested Xiong, who had 116.5 grams of meth when she was taken into custody. A search of her home revealed an additional 212 grams of meth for a total of 328.5 grams. That amount of drugs is worth $7,500 to $9,100 on the street, according to the release.

Zachary Pupp, 38, La Crosse, was also arrested on drug charges at the residence, according to police.

Xiong is in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold; she has yet to be charged.

The investigation included law enforcement from the La Crosse, Prairie du Chien and Campbell police departments, as well as the La Crosse, Vernon and Grant county sheriff offices.

Police say the case is on-going and more arrests may be forthcoming.

Xiong was sentenced in 2017 to three years initial confinement in prison and four years on extended supervision after she pleaded guilty to delivering methamphetamine as a party to a crime and repeat offender. Xiong had 1½ pounds of meth in her hotel room June 5, 2017, which was searched after she sold meth to a confidential informant earlier that day.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune.

