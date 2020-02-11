Police: Woman on supervision for dealing meth arrested with drugs

A La Crosse woman on supervision for dealing methamphetamine was arrested this week after police say she was again selling drugs.

Sandy Xiong, 30, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Monday with more than $7,500 worth of meth as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation, according to a release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Xiong, formerly of Onalaska, was under surveillance when she sold meth to a drug dealer who was transporting it to Prairie du Chien on Monday evening in the parking lot of a South Side La Crosse business.

Officers arrested Xiong, who had 116.5 grams of meth when she was taken into custody. A search of her home revealed an additional 212 grams of meth for a total of 328.5 grams. That amount of drugs is worth $7,500 to $9,100 on the street, according to the release.

Zachary Pupp, 38, La Crosse, was also arrested on drug charges at the residence, according to police.

Xiong is in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold; she has yet to be charged.