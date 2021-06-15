Politics reportedly triggered domestic assault in La Crosse

A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with domestic abuse after an assault that was reportedly triggered by politics.

Daniel J. Mueller faces a felony charge of strangulation/suffocation and two misdemeanor counts each of battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a Charles Street residence in La Crosse, where a woman said Mueller choked and punched her in the face before driving away. She told police she and Mueller got into an argument over politics and that Mueller got progressively angrier during the discussion.

The woman said Mueller placed her in a choke hold for roughly five seconds and constricted her breathing. She said Mueller then threatened two dogs inside the residence and yanked one of them by its tail. When she approached Mueller to push him away, she said Mueller shoved her into a hallway and punched her in the jaw with a closed fist.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman said Mueller followed her into a bedroom, knocked a cellphone from her hands and wrapped both arms around her neck for roughly 10 seconds. She said it triggered ringing in her ears and caused her to see stars. She said Mueller finally released her and left the residence. She was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.