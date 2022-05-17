Prairie du Chien man charged with domestic abuse after woman jumps from vehicle

A 41-year-old Prairie du Chien man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $3,000 cash bond after a woman reportedly jumped out of a car May 15 to escape his domestic abuse.

Peter J. Green was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of intimidating a victim/use of force, strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping (two counts) and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police she encountered a woman covered in blood sitting in a grassy area on Mormon Coulee Road. The witness said the woman also had a black eye, bruising on her legs and a ripped dress strap.

The witness said she offered to call an ambulance, but the woman asked to be left alone. A short time later, a male walked up to her, led her to his vehicle and sped quickly southbound on Mormon Coulee Road.

Police identified the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 14-61. The driver was identified as Green. The complaint says the woman had a noticeable gash on her scalp and that her hair was matted down with blood. She also had a black eye, bruises on her arms and legs and road rash on her chest and neck. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was interviewed by police.

The woman said she sustained the injuries from "getting hit all day" by Green and that the black eye was caused by a punch from Green several days ago. She also said that Green had strangled her a couple of hours earlier and that she jumped from the vehicle because "she had to get away."

The woman told police she feared for her safety. She said Green had been intimidating her to drop charges in Crawford County, where he faces strangulation/suffocation charges and charges stemming from two separate drug cases.

Green has a preliminary hearing in the La Crosse County case set for May 27.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

