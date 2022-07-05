Prairie du Chien man gets 10 years for dealing meth

A 45-year-old Prairie du Chien man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Christopher Fernette was also ordered to pay a fine of $17,200 as part of the sentence handed down June 30 by U.S. District Court Judge William Conley. Fernette pleaded guilty April 6 to methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute.

According to federal prosecutors, Fernette was among a group of people who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin after obtaining the drug from sources in multiple states.

On April 3, 2021, investigators followed Fernette as he and a passenger crossed into Wisconsin from Minnesota. When the car stopped at a tavern in Ferryville, Iowa, a deputy from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office approached Fernette and asked for permission to pat him down for weapons. Fernette consented but reportedly attempted to hide a small plastic baggie in his hand. When the deputy questioned Fernette about the object in his hand, Fernette tossed the baggie and became combative. A fight ensued and the deputy eventually detained Fernette.

After the altercation, the deputy located the baggie and determined that it contained a personal use amount of methamphetamine. The deputy then reportedly found a discarded black canvas tool bag in a ditch that contained approximately three pounds of methamphetamine. The deputy used his canine partner to sniff the vehicle. After a positive response, investigators searched the car and found $17,200 in cash.

Fernette waived his Miranda rights and admitted that he and the passenger drove to Minnesota to purchase the methamphetamine found inside the black canvas bag. Fernette also said he and the passenger planned to split the methamphetamine with a third person in Wisconsin.

At sentencing, Judge Conley said that the amount of methamphetamine found likely understated the total amount that Fernette sold on the street.

The charge against Fernette was the result of an investigation conducted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Prairie du Chien Police Department, Richland-Iowa-Grant Task Force, Dakota County Drug Task Force, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick M. Elgersma prosecuted this case.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

