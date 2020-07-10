Prairie du Chien man located, charged with homicide after fleeing scene of child's death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Crawford County Sheriff Department has located the Prairie du Chien man who fled Friday morning after the death of a toddler.

Chase M. Harville, 29, fled the scene of the investigation into the death of a 3-year-old boy on foot on Cty. Hwy. N early Friday, and was located in woods nearby about 2 p.m. The Sheriff's Department earlier had asked the public's help in reporting information on Harville's whereabouts.

Harville taken into custody by authorities and is being held in Crawford County Jail on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide pending a bond hearing.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access files, Harville was found guilty of felony child abuse in 2015, and has had prior felonies for burglary.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

