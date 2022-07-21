Preliminary hearing rescheduled for teen connected to fatal shooting

The preliminary hearing for a teen charged with attempted homicide has been rescheduled.

Jackson Greengrass was scheduled to have his hearing at 11 a.m. Thursday in the courtroom of Judge Scott Horne. Greengrass' attorney requested to have the time limit waived, and Horne rescheduled the preliminary hearing for 11 a.m. July 27 before Judge Gloria Doyle.

Greengrass is connected to the May 22 shooting death of 17-year-old Storm Vondrashek. Sage Hicke was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and Greengrass on May 23 was initially arrested on misdemeanor charges of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct while armed, and possession of a weapon by a person under 18 for his role in the altercation. He was out on bond the same day.

Charges were upgraded June 9 to felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and murder while committing battery and misdemeanor charges of pointing a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. A warrant was issued for Greengrass, not in custody at the time, following the continued investigation.

After evading police for several weeks, Greengrass was taken into custody and charged July 15. Two teens were charged with felony counts of harboring a felon in relation to Greengrass.

Greengrass is currently being held on a $75,000 cash bond. Hicke remains in jail with his bond set at $40,00 cash.