Preliminary hearing set for La Crosse pediatrician accused of child sexual assault

A La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting three girls has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 18. Joseph R. Poterucha, 40, La Crosse, faces three felony charges of sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13.

Each charge carries a maximum 60-year prison sentence. Poterucha is free after posting $25,000 cash bail.

Poterucha was arrested and charged in the first case Oct. 15, and two more charges were filed Oct. 18. His initial appearance on the latter charges was delayed after his attorney, Jennifer Lough, told the court she hadn't seen the amended criminal complaint.

Poterucha was practicing at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse at the time of his arrest. In a statement released shortly after his arrest, the clinic said Poterucha has been placed on administrative leave and that the clinic is conducting its own investigation. The clinic says none of the charges are related to his care of patients.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.