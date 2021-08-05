Prosecutors add hate crime charge for alleged attack at Copeland Park

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

A 40-year-old La Crosse man accused of attacking two transgender teens at a public park faces an additional five years in prison after La Crosse County prosecutors added a hate crime enhancer Thursday.

Travis Crawford already faced three years in prison after being charged with felony substantial battery. He allegedly attacked the two teens July 20 at Copeland Park in La Crosse, leaving one with a chipped tooth and facial injuries that requires stitches to close.

The criminal complaint says Crawford became agitated after seeing what he interpreted as the two victims showing affection for each other. The teens told police that Crawford hurled anti-gay slurs at them and rebuffed requests for him to leave. Crawford reportedly told the teens he was wearing steel-toed boots before kicking one of them in the face.

The incident prompted local officials to request that the Legislature amend the state's hate crime law to include transgender victims.

Crawford also faces a felony bail jumping charge. He is free on a signature bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 12.

