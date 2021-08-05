 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prosecutors add hate crime charge for alleged attack at Copeland Park
0 Comments
alert top story

Prosecutors add hate crime charge for alleged attack at Copeland Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Travis Crawford

Travis Crawford

A 40-year-old La Crosse man accused of attacking two transgender teens at a public park faces an additional five years in prison after La Crosse County prosecutors added a hate crime enhancer Thursday.

Travis Crawford already faced three years in prison after being charged with felony substantial battery. He allegedly attacked the two teens July 20 at Copeland Park in La Crosse, leaving one with a chipped tooth and facial injuries that requires stitches to close.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The criminal complaint says Crawford became agitated after seeing what he interpreted as the two victims showing affection for each other. The teens told police that Crawford hurled anti-gay slurs at them and rebuffed requests for him to leave. Crawford reportedly told the teens he was wearing steel-toed boots before kicking one of them in the face.

The incident prompted local officials to request that the  Legislature amend the state's hate crime law to include transgender victims.

Crawford also faces a felony bail jumping charge. He is free on a signature bond and has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 12.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

US to require COVID-19 shots for foreign visitors

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News