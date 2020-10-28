Public input during La Crosse Police Department accreditation process

The La Crosse Police Department will undergo a review and wants the public to be part of the process.
The department is offering two avenues of public input during its application for re-accreditation from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group. Citizens can call between 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, or submit written comments by Nov. 15.
Police department Lt. Avrie Schott said feedback from the public is a critical part of the WILEAG process.
“We are part of the community we serve, and we want to serve the community to the best of our ability,” Schott said.
WILEAG assessors will be in La Crosse Nov. 3-5 to conduct a review of the department and its compliance with WILEAG standards, a document that contains 97 pages. WILEAG will review written material, interview individuals and visit areas where compliance can be witnessed.
During the public call-in, Schott said callers can speak directly to the members of the WILEAG assessment team.
“You will talk to one of the assessors who is right on site,” Schott said.
She said the call-in isn’t an open forum and that callers won’t have their comments broadcast.
WILEAG president and Glendale Police Chief Mark Ferguson said departments are graded on 242 separate standards, ranging from training and use of non-lethal weapons to how a police officer conveys information to a driver during a traffic stop.
Ferguson, who has been part of WILEAG since its inception in 1998, said police departments must show they’re meeting every standard to be accredited.
“It’s all or nothing,” he said. “If you fail to comply with any of the standards, you don’t get accredited.”
He said some departments have failed the assessment process but get an opportunity to correct any failed standards. He said most departments “comply the first time.”
Police professionals will be conducting the assessment, and Schott said that’s normal in any profession.
“We want someone with knowledge looking at our procedures are ... are we following them? Are we professional and consistent?” she said.
Ferguson agreed. “If you’re going to have an assessment for a hospital, you’re going to have doctors and people from the medical field,” he said.
Once the WILEAG Board’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full board, which will decide if the agency is re-accredited. Ferguson said the process is voluntary and considerably less costly that national accreditation.
Accreditation is granted for three years, and departments must submit annual compliance reports.
La Crosse became one of the first law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin to become accredited through WILEAG and was the first to become re-accredited in 2004. Since then, the department been re-accredited every three years and is seeking its sixth re-accreditation.
