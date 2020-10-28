Public input during La Crosse Police Department accreditation process

WILEAG president and Glendale Police Chief Mark Ferguson said departments are graded on 242 separate standards, ranging from training and use of non-lethal weapons to how a police officer conveys information to a driver during a traffic stop.

Ferguson, who has been part of WILEAG since its inception in 1998, said police departments must show they’re meeting every standard to be accredited.

“It’s all or nothing,” he said. “If you fail to comply with any of the standards, you don’t get accredited.”

He said some departments have failed the assessment process but get an opportunity to correct any failed standards. He said most departments “comply the first time.”

Police professionals will be conducting the assessment, and Schott said that’s normal in any profession.

“We want someone with knowledge looking at our procedures are ... are we following them? Are we professional and consistent?” she said.

Ferguson agreed. “If you’re going to have an assessment for a hospital, you’re going to have doctors and people from the medical field,” he said.