A police pursuit ended in a La Crosse man attempting to commit suicide Wednesday evening in the 2000 block of Losey Boulevard.
The man was charged Friday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.
A witness reported the 30-year-old attempting to commit suicide in his soon-to-be ex-wife’s driveway by stuffing a towel in the car exhaust while the vehicle was running, according to the criminal complaint.
The man was unresponsive in his locked vehicle, so the witness broke the window with a hammer, waking him up. The man told the witness, “Just leave me alone.”
Another witness told police the man was suicidal because his divorce was final, according to the complaint.
The man sped out of the driveway while police were gathering witness statements, driving at about 80 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone, according to the criminal complaint. A vehicle pursuit ensued during which the man attempted to strike a police squad car in an effort to commit suicide.
According to the complaint, police ended the pursuit to avoid a deadly accident.
The man went back to Losey Boulevard, where police were collecting information from witnesses, left the car and repeatedly said, “Just do it!” while holding a knife, according to the complaint. Officers disarmed and arrested him.
According to the complaint, the man didn’t crash into the squad because he has a family friend who works as an officer in La Crosse Police Department and didn't want that friend to be forced to harm or kill him.
Randy S. Formanek, 59, and Mitchell S. Formanek, 31, of La Crosse, were charged Friday with felony bail jumping. Police stopped their car for an alleged traffic violation. Authorities discovered Randy in violation of a no-contact bond condition and Mitchell had three warrants, so police arrested both men, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Allen Stoltz
Jeremy Degenhardt
Cody Kneifl
Richard Running
Bradley Hansen
Bradley Hansen, 35, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Hansen was found with a backpack containing a hypodermic needle storing methamphetamine on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Thoreson
James Luhman
James Luhman, 37, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Luhman was found with 0.9 grams of methamphetamine in his jacket lining on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.
Walter D. Walker
Shawn J. Docken
Karl L. Willis
Lemont S. Thomas
Duwane A. Thomas
Tammi J. Reed
Glen P. Taylor
Glen P. Taylor, 42, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 4 with resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping. Taylor was arrested after a police pursuit that ended in police terminating the pursuit and Taylor abandoning the car. Authorities later found Taylor in a car with Phillip Dickey and Nicole Aarstad, who had been arrested in late December. Authorities found a gun that had been thrown out the window in front of 618 N. 11th St. Dickey said Taylor threw the gun, while Taylor said Dickey threw it, according to the complaint.
Jesse R. Kirk
Kieng T. Yang
Carli M. Wittenburg
Andrew S. Bolterman
Treyvonte M. Board
Katie R. McCune
Stevon D. Thompson
James A. Anderson
James A. Anderson, 49, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with felony bail jumping. Anderson was arrested after violating his no-alcohol consumption bond condition, according to the complaint.
Joan E. Farrinton
Julie A. Bashaw
Carey A. Link
Carey A. Link, 36, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Link’s roommate discovered Link unresponsive, even after administering Narcan. First responders administered more Narcan and transported Link to Gundersen Health System where bags of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia were found on her. Link was subsequently arrested, according to the complaint.
