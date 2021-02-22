Racine alderman arrested after reported police chase early Saturday morning; reportedly plans to plead not guilty

CALEDONIA — Edwin Santiago Jr., a Racine alderman since April, was arrested early Saturday morning following what was reported to be a police chase in Caledonia.

Details are still emerging as to what occurred and what preceded the chase. Criminal charges had not been filed by 4:30 p.m. Monday, even though the DA’s Office had issued charges in other cases from over the weekend by that time.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in an email that her office was still waiting on paperwork from the Caledonia Police Department on the case.

Santiago’s attorney, Patrick Cafferty, said Monday that his client plans to plead not guilty should charges be filed.

“Edwin Santiago is presumed innocent of all charges. He intends to enter a plea of not guilty at the appropriate time,” Cafferty said in a text message. “We urge the public to withhold judgment until all the facts are available.”

Santiago was arrested Saturday by the Caledonia Police Department and posted $5,000 to get out of jail that day, Hanson confirmed.

Santiago has not replied to multiple requests for comment.