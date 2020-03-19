Racine man wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide arrested on French Island

A Racine Wis., man wanted in connection to a shooting on the other side of the state was arrested Wednesday on French Island.

Gregory L. Wells III, 26, had a warrant for his arrest out of Racine County after a March 12 shooting in which at least one person was seriously injured.

He was wanted on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and 10 counts each of felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, according to court records.

The Town of Campbell Police Department was notified by a Racine Police Department investigator last week that Wells might in the area staying with a female friend, said Chief Drew Gavrilos.

“We did some checking and a little bit of investigative work, and we were able to put him in the apartment,” Gavrilos said.

With help from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department and La Crosse Police Department, Wells surrendered and was arrested at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. He will be extradited back to Racine County.

“It went off without a hitch,” Gavrilos said.

Police think the shooting was possibly gang related.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

