Reduced fine for cannabis possession heads for La Crosse city council after committee approves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse's Common Council will vote on decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, or cannabis, after a committee approved the resolution on Tuesday night.

The resolution was approved in a 4 to 2 vote by the Judiciary & Administration Committee, and would reduce charges for possessing 25 grams or less of cannabis to a fine of just $1.

Currently, the small fine is only offered for those who possess seven grams or less, and anything larger could result in criminal misdemeanor charges of up to $1,000 and jail time.

The reform was proposed and sponsored by council member Roger Christians, who said he supports the move because he thinks state leaders are dragging their feet to legalize cannabis when most Wisconsinites support it.

"It's left to individual municipalities to do whatever they can do," Christians said.

But he added that it was personal, too, and that he had three friends with chronic pain, one of them with Parkinson's disease, and his wife, who suffers from pain after a broken bone in her back, who were interested in using it medicinally.

"It can and does help people," Christians said.