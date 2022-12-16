Reedsburg man charged with burglary, thefts

A 45-year-old Reedsburg man arrested for a Nov. 30 burglary in the town of Campbell is also a suspect in a pair of catalytic converter thefts in West Salem.

In the first criminal complaint, Daniel P. Card was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, three misdemeanor counts of theft of movable property and single misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a concealed knife.

In the second criminal complaint, Card was charged with felony counts of burglary and bail jumping and one count of theft.

According to the first complaint, Card was already a suspect in a Nov. 10 catalytic converter theft in West Salem when police were called Nov. 14 to the West Salem park and ride at 124 Buol Road. Police had been advised that Card was suspiciously looking underneath parked vehicles. Upon arrival, police discovered a white pickup truck with the converter removed and the exhaust hanging down.

The complaint says Card left the park and ride after stealing the first converter but returned shortly thereafter. Police made contact with Card, who denied involvement in any of the thefts. Police searched Card’s truck and reportedly found two receipts from a local recycling business for the sale of converters at $125 each. Police also reportedly found a cordless Sawzall tool and a large bolt cutter. He was placed under arrest and booked into the La Crosse County Jail.

In the second complaint, Card allegedly broke into a storage unit on Marina Drive. The victim told police that she was missing a baby stroller, car seat, baby swing, a television and two archery bows. The victim didn’t document the value of the stolen items, but the complaint says they totaled less than $2,500.

Card was arrested by Onalaska police on Wednesday. He is free on a signature bond, and has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.