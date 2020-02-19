Reedsburg man gets prison for stolen vehicles, high-speed pursuit that ended in Jackson County

A Reedsburg man will spend five years in prison for stealing two vehicles and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.

The incident ended, authorities say, after the man crashed his vehicle in Black River Falls and fired a gun at officers there.

Quentin D. Labansky, 21, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two felony counts each of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and attempting to flee an officer.

Judge Jon Theisen ordered Labansky to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Labansky was fined $2,600. As conditions of supervision, he cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were sent to Walmart in Eau Claire on May 27 after Labansky and a woman were seen leaving the store with nearly $700 worth of unpaid merchandise.

The woman was apprehended near an Eau Claire apartment building.

Labansky then sped past officers with a stolen Ford Explorer. An officer pulled over to avoid being struck by Labansky.