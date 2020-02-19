Reedsburg man gets prison for stolen vehicles, high-speed pursuit that ended in Jackson County

A Reedsburg man will spend five years in prison for stealing two vehicles and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.
The incident ended, authorities say, after the man crashed his vehicle in Black River Falls and fired a gun at officers there.
Quentin D. Labansky, 21, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two felony counts each of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and attempting to flee an officer.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Labansky to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Labansky was fined $2,600. As conditions of supervision, he cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were sent to Walmart in Eau Claire on May 27 after Labansky and a woman were seen leaving the store with nearly $700 worth of unpaid merchandise.
The woman was apprehended near an Eau Claire apartment building.
Labansky then sped past officers with a stolen Ford Explorer. An officer pulled over to avoid being struck by Labansky.
Officers terminated pursuit of the vehicle because of heavy rain.
Police learned Labansky had arrest warrants from both Sauk County and Wisconsin Rapids.
Police then learned that the Explorer was left at a residence in the town of Washington.
A black Jeep Liberty was stolen by Labansky from that residence.
Officers found the Jeep driving on Hwy. 12 in Altoona.
As the vehicle headed into Eau Claire, it crossed all three lanes of Clairemont Avenue before heading north on Fairfax Street.
Labansky returned to Clairemont Avenue, where he drove east in the westbound lanes. Two westbound vehicles stopped to avoid the eastbound Jeep.
Authorities then began a pursuit of the Jeep.
Labansky traveled south on Hwy. 53, where he reached speeds of nearly 100 mph.
Authorities then terminated the second pursuit as well.
At about 5:30 p.m., Jackson County deputies along with the Black River Falls Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in a vehicle pursuit in Black River Falls with the Jeep.
The vehicle crashed near North Eighth Street, and the driver, later identified as Labansky, fled on foot.
Labansky then entered an apartment complex where he fired several shots. Law enforcement engaged Labansky in gunfire, but he fled.
It has been reported that Labansky then attempted to gain entry into several residences and vehicles before stealing a bicycle and attempting to elude law enforcement.
Labansky then entered an occupied residence and threatened the occupants with a firearm. Labansky was confronted by law enforcement again and a second exchange of gunfire occurred.
Labansky was taken into custody by law enforcement.
Labansksy was previously sentenced on charges in Jackson County related to the incident.