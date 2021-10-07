 Skip to main content
Registered sex offender faces child porn charges

Jeremy Hogenkamp

Hogenkamp

 Steve Rundio

A 45-year-old La Crosse man recently released from federal prison after serving a sentence for child pornography was accused of the same offense Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit.

Jeremy K. Hogenkamp was charged Thursday with a single felony count of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a tip Hogenkamp uploaded three videos. The first two videos contain graphic sexual activity involving prepubescent girls and adult males. The third video depicts two boys and one girl ages 10-13 engaging in graphic sexual activity.

The complaint says police traced the files to Hogenkamp's IP address and obtained search warrant for his residence. Police reportedly found a laptop computer containing multiple sexually explicit photos and videos of infants, toddlers and prepubescent girls.

Hogenkamp is on federal parole and is listed on the state sex offender registry.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Eric Sanford asked for a $5,000 cash bond. He said Hogenkamp "served a considerable amount of time in federal prison, and we're right back here with new allegations."

Court Commissioner Pat Heim set cash bail at $2,500.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio

