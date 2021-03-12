Registered sex offender in La Crosse accused of child enticement

A 30-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after allegedly recording himself performing a sex act in front of a pre-adolescent child.

Joshua A. Skaggs was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with child enticement, causing a child under 13 to view a sexual activity, exposing genitals to a child and photographing a minor while registered as a sex offender.

According to the criminal complaint, police obtained a cellphone belonging to Skaggs that contained a video showing him masterbating with a child in the background. Police were able to extract nine videos from the phone ranging from six to 40 seconds. The child can be seen in nine, and several record Skaggs trying to lure the child into sexual activity.

The complaint says the child told police that Skaggs was "weird" and always giving the child "the look," which made the child feel uncomfortable.

Skaggs is a registered sex offender with a fourth-degree sexual assault conviction in 2014.

Judge Scott Horne agreed to assistant District Attorney Emily Ruud's request that Skaggs be held on a $10,000 cash bond. Ruud said the serious charges make Skaggs a flight risk and that his criminal record makes him a risk to re-offend.