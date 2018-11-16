Try 1 month for 99¢

Two La Crosse men, including repeat drug offender Aric Elmore, are facing heroin charges Friday after they appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Elmore, 43, and Homer D. Taylor Jr., 38, are co-defendants in a drug case after they were accused of selling heroin to a criminal informant for $160 on Nov. 13.

According to the complaint, investigators with the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group Drug Task Force conducted a series of controlled drug buys in the La Crosse area in November and observed Elmore selling drugs while Taylor was in the room. Taylor was later pulled over, and the bills used in the controlled buy were found in his jacket pocket.

At the time of the arrest, Elmore was serving four years of probation after Judge Elliott Levine stayed a prison sentence in September. The decision drew criticism from Police Chief Ron Tischer, who in a Sept. 23 column in the Tribune cited Elmore’s history of fighting with officers, battery and disorderly conduct, as well as violating a restraining order, bail jumping, possession of a firearm and drug crimes.

Elmore was charged Friday with second and subsequent offense conspiracy to commit delivery of heroin as a repeat offender. Taylor was charged with second and subsequent offense delivery of heroin as a party to a crime as a repeat offender and misdemeanor bail jumping as a repeat offender.

Elmore remains in custody in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond. Taylor remains jailed in lieu of a $7,500 cash bond. They will return to court Nov. 30.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

