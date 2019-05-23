A repeat offender faces multiple domestic abuse charges after police say he punched a woman in front of officers who responded to a 911 call.
Sigurd S. Larsen, 62, no permanent address, was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with false imprisonment (domestic abuse), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse), obstructing an officer and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, as a repeat offender.
According to the complaint:
La Crosse police said a woman called 911 on May 19 and said she was trying to order Chinese food and didn’t mean to call the police.
An officer went to the residence on the block of 1600 Gladys Street to check on the woman.
Larsen answered the door and told the officer no one called 911 and shut the door.
The officer continued knocking for several minutes until a woman, the victim, answered the door and allowed the officer to enter the residence.
The officer said there was blood and broken alcohol bottles on the floor, a lot of garbage, open bottles of unfinished alcohol, and Larsen and the woman appeared drunk.
Both told the officer there was no emergency and police assistance was unnecessary.
Police asked for their names but Larsen lied to the officer several times, saying his name was Guy Lilja.
The officer went to his squad car to find Larsen’s real name in the police system and, after discovering Larsen’s real name from mugshots, also found out Larsen had three misdemeanor bonds with the following conditions: no-alcohol consumption, no committing new crimes and no-contact with the victim.
The officer approached the front door and knocked repeatedly, but Larsen and the victim didn’t open. The officer went to the back of the residence, pounded on a large window and continued asking for one of them to let him in.
The woman, who was sitting in a chair, got up to let in the officer but Larsen grabbed her hair and pushed her back in the chair, the officer said.
The victim said, “Help me” and Larsen punch her twice in the face, the officer said.
The officer tried kicking down the door but couldn’t and called for backup.
Several officers arrived and failed to kick down the door until one of the officers cut open a window screen with his pocket knife, forced open the window, entered the residence and unlocked the door.
Police arrested Larsen and took him to the hospital because he was drunk and his feet had cuts from the broken glass.
The victim was also taken to the hospital. She had several bruises on her face and said Larsen had been physically and mentally abusing her for the past few days.
She said he repeatedly hit her in the head if she tried getting out of bed and deprived her from eating or drinking.
Larsen was issued a $1,000 cash bond and his preliminary hearing is May 31.
Jamie L. Kirby, 27, of West Salem, was charged May 22 with manufacturing/delivering three grams or less of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of THC. Police discovered 5.4 grams of heroin/fentanyl and 6.6 grams of marijuana May 17 in the car Kirby was driving, according to the complaint.
Adam Kuhlmann
Shawn Potaracke
Christopher Malone
Jeffrey Onsgard
Jeffrey W. Onsgard, 63, Onalaska, was charged May 21 with felony retail theft as a repeat offender. Onsgard took a $799 self-leveling rotary laser level from the Onalaska Menard’s and left without paying for it, then sold it at Pawn America, according to the complaint.
Rachel Brockway
Russell Ehlo
Molly Peacock
Sysou V. Lee
Bruce M. Finch
Lermonte T. Toy
Lermonte T. Toy, 21, of La Crosse, was charged May 17 with delivery of heroin, a repeat offender. Police arrested Toy after he sold a criminal informant 4.4 grams of heroin for $600, according to the complaint.
Walter D. Walker
Steven W. Temp
Dennis M. Pakutz
Philip M. Lavenduskey
Lazaro J. Lemagnes
Nicolette A. Noeske
Nicolette A. Noeske, 32, of La Crosse, was charged May 14 with terrorist threats. Police arrested Noeske after she made remarks about getting a gun and shooting doctors in Mayo Clinic Health System’s La Crosse location, according to the police.
Denzell D. Holcomb
Devon P. Yang
Sean A. Ewing
Diontae D. Booth
Michael J. Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 33, of La Crosse, was charged May 13 with two counts of operating while intoxicated, fifth- or sixth-offense, with a general alcohol concentration enhancer, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police stopped Ryan while he was driving about 35 mph in a 25 mph zone, and arrested him after he failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test result of 0.110 percent, according to the complaint.
Noah J. Betz
Russell S. Ehlo
Gerard D. Phillips
Theodore R. Sharkey
Danielle S. Krause
Danielle S. Krause, 27, of La Crosse was charged May 9 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Krause violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing new crimes April 26 when police found .5 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia in her pocket, according to the complaint.
Nicholas Neumann
Raeann J. Hammer
Thai Vue
Molly Peacock
Austin Bennet
Austin Bennet, 31, of La Crosse, was charged May 7 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of THC, a repeat offender. Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Bennet was a passenger in and found out Bennet had warrants, according to the complaint. During the arrest, authorities discovered drugs in his possession, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.