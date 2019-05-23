Try 3 months for $3

A repeat offender faces multiple domestic abuse charges after police say he punched a woman in front of officers who responded to a 911 call.

Sigurd S. Larsen, 62, no permanent address, was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with false imprisonment (domestic abuse), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse), obstructing an officer and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, as a repeat offender.

According to the complaint:

Sigurd S. Larsen mug

Larsen

La Crosse police said a woman called 911 on May 19 and said she was trying to order Chinese food and didn’t mean to call the police.

An officer went to the residence on the block of 1600 Gladys Street to check on the woman.

Larsen answered the door and told the officer no one called 911 and shut the door.

The officer continued knocking for several minutes until a woman, the victim, answered the door and allowed the officer  to enter the residence.

The officer said there was blood and broken alcohol bottles on the floor, a lot of garbage, open bottles of unfinished alcohol, and Larsen and the woman appeared drunk.

Both told the officer there was no emergency and police assistance was unnecessary.

Police asked for their names but Larsen lied to the officer several times, saying his name was Guy Lilja.

The officer went to his squad car to find Larsen’s real name in the police system and, after discovering Larsen’s real name from mugshots, also found out Larsen had three misdemeanor bonds with the following conditions: no-alcohol consumption, no committing new crimes and no-contact with the victim.

The officer approached the front door and knocked repeatedly, but Larsen and the victim didn’t open. The officer went to the back of the residence, pounded on a large window and continued asking for one of them to let him in.

The woman, who was sitting in a chair, got up to let in the officer but Larsen grabbed her hair and pushed her back in the chair, the officer said.

The victim said, “Help me” and Larsen punch her twice in the face, the officer said.

The officer tried kicking down the door but couldn’t and called for backup.

Several officers arrived and failed to kick down the door until one of the officers cut open a window screen with his pocket knife, forced open the window, entered the residence and unlocked the door.

Police arrested Larsen and took him to the hospital because he was drunk and his feet had cuts from the broken glass.

The victim was also taken to the hospital. She had several bruises on her face and said Larsen had been physically and mentally abusing her for the past few days.

She said he repeatedly hit her in the head if she tried getting out of bed and deprived her from eating or drinking.

Larsen was issued a $1,000 cash bond and his preliminary hearing is May 31.

+33 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in May

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.