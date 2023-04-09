Black adults are 10 times more likely than their white counterparts to be arrested in La Crosse County, and they are also less likely to be referred to jail-diversion programs, according to a racial equity report from the Center for Effective Public Policy.

After a review of arrests, jail stays, diversion program documents, reports and data in the county, it was found that Black people suffer “significant disparities and disproportionalities” in the local criminal justice system.

Between 2018 and 2021, Black people made up 1.3% to 1.7% of the population in La Crosse County but accounted for almost 20% of the people arrested and about 17% of the jail population.

“There is an over-representation in particular of Black people in the county at different parts of the criminal legal system,” said Orleny Rojas, a senior manager at the Center for Effective Public Policy. “Having an understanding and being aware of that fact is the first step in terms of then looking deeper into what the root causes are.”

In July 2022, the Center and La Crosse County began working together to identify racial and ethnic disparities in the county’s pretrial system. La Crosse County received a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to produce the report.

The report by the policy group was completed in December 2022 and presented to the county’s Criminal Justice Management Council in March.

The county and the Center for Effective Policy are continuing to work together throughout this year to identify what barriers exist in the justice system and community as a whole to cause the disparities.

“People should have the same experience regardless of race,” Rojas said. “They should have the same opportunities in terms of access to programs and remaining in their community.”

Judicial disparities

In 2021, Black adults were 10 times more likely than white adults to be arrested. The top reasons for jail stays were warrants, justice sanction holds, new charges, court orders and parole revocations.

Additionally, Black people were disproportionately charged with possession of marijuana, obstructing or resisting an officer and felony bail jumping.

Justice Support Services data revealed that four program areas were disproportionately experienced by Black people: drug court, OWI court, post-charge diversion and pretrial supervision.

While Black adults experienced disproportionate drug charges, they also are less likely to be referred to drug court, the data revealed.

In 2021, for every 1,000 Black people in the county, 97 were arrested on drug charges compared with 8 of their white counterparts. In a total of 40 drug court episodes for 2021, only 2, or 5%, were attributed to Black people; 35, or 88%, were attributed to white people.

When it comes to deferred prosecution, Black adults were once again underrepresented.

In 2018, only 6.45% of Black people were offered deferred prosecution, compared with 88.7% of white people in 2018. A deferred prosecution is a program in which eligible people can divert out of the formal criminal justice process through an agreement with the judge to complete a set of requirements within a certain time frame in return for reduced charges or dismissal.

“This constitutes a significant underrepresentation in proportion to the 2018 arrest rate (20%) of Black people in La Crosse County,” the report states.

One area of improvement is the rate of participation in pretrial supervision programs among Black people. In 2021, instances of pretrial supervision doubled for Black arrestees from 2018.

While the reason behind the increase in pretrial supervision is difficult to pinpoint without further analysis of policies and procedures, but Rojas hypothesized that the pandemic led to more people released on supervision to reduce jail populations.

Responding to inequity

The Center for Effective Public Policy provided the county with three recommendations to mitigate the racial disparities it found in the local justice system.

The center recommends the county identify barriers to Justice Support Services pretrial programs, develop strategies to increase referral of Black people to treatment court programs and identify opportunities for partnership with the district attorney and public defender to increase the number of Black people in diversion programs.

Tonya Van Tol, Justice Support Services manager, said the organization is working with community stakeholders — such as the district attorney, police department, sheriff’s office, service providers and more — to develop strategies to address racial disparities found in the report.

Along with the center, the county will complete a review of policies, procedures, data and trial outcomes to identify the root causes of the inequity.

“I know I don’t have enough information or details to give you the underlying causes,” Van Tol said. “That is why we’re working with the Center for Effective Public Policy to start unraveling the different aspects of everything that’s involved.”

“I have hope that we can take action, figure out the whys and then start making progress towards positive change,” Van Tol said.

