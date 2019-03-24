A La Crosse man was fatally shot last month in northeast Washington D.C., by a masked gunman, according NBC Washington.
David Anthony Remen, 32, of La Crosse, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The masked gunman walked into a business Feb. 14 and shot Remen and the business owner.
Witnesses said there was chaos and multiple shots fired.
The gunman’s identity and motives are still unknown.
Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the attack.
Could be one of the best examples of wrong place,wrong time.....ever. How sad!
Good lord....rest in peace.
