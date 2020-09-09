Republican candidates host roundtable with local law enforcement

Van Orden said specifically, if elected, he would staff an individual in his office to coordinate with the 18 police departments in the district to make sure that "if there's something the federal government can do for them, it will be done."

Sheriffs at the event said they were feeling a lot of community support amid criticism and calls for police reform.

"What we're seeing at the local level is tremendous support for local law enforcement agencies," said Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels, who was at the roundtable Wednesday. He said in his county, residents are not interested in defunding the department.

The roundtable was a closed session exclusively for law enforcement and the candidates, but those involved said they hope to also have a one-on-one conversation with those calling for more sweeping police reform.

"Today was to put out on the table what exactly law enforcement needs. What we asked them as candidates for office was. what do you need from us?" Gundersen said.

Van Orden, plus Kevin Hoyer, candidate for the 94th Assembly District, and Dan Kapanke, candidate for the 32nd Senate seat, agreed that this was one step forward to working together in a civil manner, and that more community-centric conversations will happen.