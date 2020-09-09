Republican candidates host roundtable with local law enforcement

After a closed roundtable discussion Wednesday with 20 law enforcement officials from 11 departments in the area, local Republican candidates running for office said they discussed different ways to improve public safety.
Candidates said they heard from law enforcement officials about what they needed and shared ideas they had on improving public safety in the communities, beyond defunding departments, which Republicans are largely against.
"Law enforcement professionals are that. They're professionals," said candidate for 95th State Assembly Jerome Gundersen. "And they're extremely well-trained. It's beyond a budgetary thing. We have to find different links in the chain to make the entire system work better. There are obviously some gaps."
Republicans said they believed addressing gaps in public safety included more funding for things like training and mandates such as the enforcement of body cams. And more resources for mental-health responses, including a regional facility to bring an individual in police custody experiencing a mental-health crisis.
But one of the most immediate and critical components to improving public safety was more support for law enforcement, Republicans said.
"We asked everyone to get together so that first and foremost they could communicate to the officers," said 3rd Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, "that the vast majority of the people in the 3rd District support their efforts."
Van Orden said specifically, if elected, he would staff an individual in his office to coordinate with the 18 police departments in the district to make sure that "if there's something the federal government can do for them, it will be done."
Sheriffs at the event said they were feeling a lot of community support amid criticism and calls for police reform.
"What we're seeing at the local level is tremendous support for local law enforcement agencies," said Monroe County Sheriff Wes Revels, who was at the roundtable Wednesday. He said in his county, residents are not interested in defunding the department.
The roundtable was a closed session exclusively for law enforcement and the candidates, but those involved said they hope to also have a one-on-one conversation with those calling for more sweeping police reform.
"Today was to put out on the table what exactly law enforcement needs. What we asked them as candidates for office was. what do you need from us?" Gundersen said.
Van Orden, plus Kevin Hoyer, candidate for the 94th Assembly District, and Dan Kapanke, candidate for the 32nd Senate seat, agreed that this was one step forward to working together in a civil manner, and that more community-centric conversations will happen.
"I think people will understand," said Kapanke, "that we're in a special time, and let's altogether dig out of this."
Division on how to improve public safety
Police reform is now a top issue for voters on the ticket since protesters have sprung into action in the wake of George Floyd's death by Minneapolis police.
And local politicians, while largely agreeing that improvements can be made, are divided on key sticking points among various reforms, such as qualified immunity and no-knock warrants.
At the event, Van Orden said law enforcement had lost trust in Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, because of a phone call he had with sheriffs earlier this year where they say he was dishonest about police reform.
During the call, officials said, Kind told law enforcement he would not support a bill that removed qualified immunity or no-knock warrants, though he had voted in favor of the George Floyd police reform bill in the House on June 25, which included removing those two practices.
"Ron Kind got on the phone, he told this to all of the sheriff deputies, when he actually co-sponsored a bill that did the exact opposite eight days before that phone call," Van Orden said. "And if you can think of another word other than lying, I'd be interested in hearing what it is."
The House passed the bill in June in honor of George Floyd that supported sweeping police reform, including ending qualified immunity, which shields government employees, such as police, from being held personally liable for violating constitutional rights, including the right to not be held by police through excessive use of force.
Kind's spokesperson said that he had the best intention going into the call, knowing the bill from June was far from final, and voted for it to ensure that calls from activists didn't "die down."
"It's disappointing that people are trying to twist Congressman Kind's words for political gain," his spokesperson, Sarah Abel, said. "As a former special prosecutor, Ron has consistently supported increased funding for Wisconsin police."
"At the time of this call, Ron was having conversations with stakeholders, everyone from demonstrators and faith leaders to community organizers and law enforcement officials," Abel said in a statement.
"He came to the call with the best intentions and hoped to have an honest conversation about how our country can learn, heal and move forward together and strengthen trust and confidence in law enforcement within our communities, leavin politics at the door," she added.
Kind has said he does not support defunding the police, and instead supports improved training and policing practices.
