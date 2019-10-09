Allen C. Kruk, 34, La Crosse, who does not yet have an attorney, asked the court to lower his $50,000 cash bond to allow him to spend time with his child before he goes to prison.
“I’m not dangerous anymore,” Kruk said. “With all the pain I’ve gone through, I’m never going to touch a gun again.”
Kruk was charged Sept. 6 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, theft of movable property, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. He faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted.
The charges stem from an incident Aug. 3 on South Ninth Street near Cass Street. Both Kruk and La Crosse Police Officer Dustin Darling were shot during the altercation.
Darling’s body camera video shows Kruk pointing a gun at the officer, then Darling shooting Kruk while backing away. Darling was then struck by a bullet in the chest, which was stopped by his bulletproof vest, according to the complaint.
Rebekka J. Ames, 30, Holmen, was charged Oct. 8 with driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Ames took a man’s keys Sept. 6 and drove his car without permission, according to the complaint.
Randy J. Russell Jr., 46, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 8 with concealing a stolen firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping. Russell gave a woman a gun stolen from a La Crosse garage in April and violated a previous bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Michaell M. Schilling, 36, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schilling had meth and a glass pipe Aug. 14, according to the complaint.
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 3 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol Sept. 7, according to the complaint.
Wyatt C. Petersen, 47, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 2 with physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. Petersen held an 8-year-old boy down with a broken broom handle and scratched his cheek while the two were wrestling, according to the complaint.
Jesse R. Kirk, 41, La Crosse, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and concealing stolen property. Kirk was found Sept. 25 driving a car stolen from a West Salem woman, according to the report. In the car’s trunk, police found stolen tools, and Kirk had heroin in his pocket when he was arrested.
