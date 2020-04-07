Request for signature bond denied for man accused of shooting La Crosse cop

“I think a combination his mental health and that situation is what got us here, and I don’t think releasing him on the streets would fix those problems,” Gruenke said. “The only thing that’s really different is COVID-19, and to be honest, I think he’s probably safer at the jail than he is at the Salvation Army or any shelter in home given the transient population coming in and out.”

Gonzalez ruled that Kruk should remain jailed given the seriousness of the charges, and agreed that Kruk would be safer from the coronavirus in the jail than on the streets.

“If this was an issue of humanitarian rights for Mr. Kruk, he is probably safer in the jail than out in the community. If that was the only consideration, but it is not,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez cited Kruk’s previous lack of compliance with bond conditions and reiterated that Kruk’s trial remains scheduled for jury selection July 27.

“Yes, we are in the midst of a stay on jury trials, but Mr. Kruk’s case is an importance case, it’s a serious matter,” Gonzalez said.