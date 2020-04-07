Request for signature bond denied for man accused of shooting La Crosse cop

The man accused of attempted homicide in connection with the shooting of a La Crosse police officer will remain in jail after a Tuesday decision by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.
Gonzalez denied the request of Allen Kruk, 35, to be released on a signature bond with house arrest, and said his trial will remain scheduled for late July.
Kruk has been in the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 bond since he was charged Sept. 6 with attempted first-degree intentional homicide using a dangerous weapon, theft of a gun, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.
Kruk’s attorney, Daniel Linehan, argued that Kruk’s plan for mental health treatment outside of the La Crosse County Jail was sensible, and Kruk would be able to stay at the Salvation Army to avoid the victims in the cases against him.
“He knows where to go for help, and he’s willing to go there,” Linehan said.
Linehan argued that allowing Kruk, who pleaded not guilty to the charges in December, out in the community would better allow him to better avoid contracting COVID-19, and that delays to Kruk’s trial due to the virus could violate Kruk’s rights.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke objected to the request, saying he was most concerned with Kruk’s lack of a stable residence.
“I think a combination his mental health and that situation is what got us here, and I don’t think releasing him on the streets would fix those problems,” Gruenke said. “The only thing that’s really different is COVID-19, and to be honest, I think he’s probably safer at the jail than he is at the Salvation Army or any shelter in home given the transient population coming in and out.”
Gonzalez ruled that Kruk should remain jailed given the seriousness of the charges, and agreed that Kruk would be safer from the coronavirus in the jail than on the streets.
“If this was an issue of humanitarian rights for Mr. Kruk, he is probably safer in the jail than out in the community. If that was the only consideration, but it is not,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez cited Kruk’s previous lack of compliance with bond conditions and reiterated that Kruk’s trial remains scheduled for jury selection July 27.
“Yes, we are in the midst of a stay on jury trials, but Mr. Kruk’s case is an importance case, it’s a serious matter,” Gonzalez said.
According to the criminal complaint, Kruk pulled a gun on La Crosse Police Officer Dustin Darling Aug. 3 during an incident on South Ninth Street near Cass Street. Darling responded to a disturbance at the residence of Kruk’s ex-wife, who was able to talk Kruk into going outside.
However, when Kruk saw Darling, he turned back. That was when Darling attempted to stop Kruk from going back inside with the children, and Kruk pulled a handgun and pointed it at the police officer, Darling’s body camera video shows Kruk pointing a gun at the officer, then Darling shooting Kruk while backing away.
Darling was then struck by a bullet in the chest, which was stopped by his bulletproof vest, according to the complaint.
Kruk is accused of stealing the handgun from a Monroe County residence, according to the complaint. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office filed 13 charges against Kruk Feb. 14, including burglary, criminal trespassing, two counts of theft, misappropriating ID to obtain money as a party to a crime, uttering a forgery as a party to a crime, theft of a firearm and six counts of felony bail jumping.
